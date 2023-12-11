Gone Girl Soundtrack from the Motion Picture Vinyl Edition

Gone Girl Soundtrack from the Motion Picture Vinyl Edition
View larger
Gone Girl Soundtrack from the Motion Picture Vinyl Edition
$32.89
$29.90
See Options

3 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 231212-112506
UPC: 888750295316
Weight: 1.7 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Vinyl LP pressing of the GONE GIRL soundtrack. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for THE SOCIAL NETWORK soundtrack and the Grammy Award for best original score for their GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO soundtrack. GONE GIRL, based on the best-selling novel by Gillian Flynn, was directed by Oscar-nominated director David Fincher (FIGHT CLUB, THE SOCIAL NETWORK). Directed by David Fincher, Gone Girl stars Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Carrie Coon, Kim Dickens, Patrick Fugit, David Clennon, Lisa Banes, Missi Pyle, Emily Ratajkowski, Casey Wilson, Lola Kirke, Boyd Holbrook and Sela Ward.

Playlists

  • What Have We Done To Each Other?
    Sugar Storm
    Empty Places
    With Suspicion
    Just Like You
    Appearances
    Clue One
    Clue Two
    Background Noise
    Procedural
    Something Disposable
    Like Home
    Empty Places (Reprise)
    The Way He Looks At Me
    Technically, Missing
    Secrets
    Perpetual
    Strange Activities
    Still Gone
    A Reflection
    Consummation
    Sugar Storm (Reprise)
    What Will We Do?
    At Risk
    (silence)
    Consummation (Reprise)