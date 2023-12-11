Gone Girl Soundtrack from the Motion Picture Vinyl Edition

- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word Products
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Crime | Drama | Mystery | Thrillers
- Studios: SONY Music
- Product Release Date: January 20, 2015
- Rating: r
Vinyl LP pressing of the GONE GIRL soundtrack. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for THE SOCIAL NETWORK soundtrack and the Grammy Award for best original score for their GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO soundtrack. GONE GIRL, based on the best-selling novel by Gillian Flynn, was directed by Oscar-nominated director David Fincher (FIGHT CLUB, THE SOCIAL NETWORK). Directed by David Fincher, Gone Girl stars Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Carrie Coon, Kim Dickens, Patrick Fugit, David Clennon, Lisa Banes, Missi Pyle, Emily Ratajkowski, Casey Wilson, Lola Kirke, Boyd Holbrook and Sela Ward.
Playlists
What Have We Done To Each Other?
Sugar Storm
Empty Places
With Suspicion
Just Like You
Appearances
Clue One
Clue Two
Background Noise
Procedural
Something Disposable
Like Home
Empty Places (Reprise)
The Way He Looks At Me
Technically, Missing
Secrets
Perpetual
Strange Activities
Still Gone
A Reflection
Consummation
Sugar Storm (Reprise)
What Will We Do?
At Risk
(silence)
Consummation (Reprise)