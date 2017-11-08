Heroes: Original Score from the Television Series – Music Composed and Performed by Lisa Coleman and Wendy Melvoin

View larger $16.98 $13.48 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Presenting the premiere release of the original score to the hit NBC series Heroes, starring Ali Larter, Hayden Panettierre, Masi Oka and Adrian Pasdar. The acclaimed composer team and recording artists Wendy & Lisa (Dangerous Minds, Soul Food, TV’s Crossing Jordan, TV’s Bionic Woman) immerse the listener in a stunning, atmospheric music score, featuring internationally renowned vocalist/musician Shenkar (Passion Of The Christ, Jacob’s Ladder). All the excitement, drama and action of this beloved series is reflected within its powerful score, a must for all Heroes and television music fans. Heroes airs Monday evenings on NBC. Shenkar has sold more than 35 million recordings worldwide.

Playlists

HEROES Title (0:14) - featuring the voice of Shenkar

Peter (6:12) - featuring the voice of Shenkar

Claire (6:43)

Hiro (7:30)

HRG (6:24) - featuring the voice of Shenkar

Mohinder (7:59)

Sylar (5:30) - featuring the voice of Shenkar

Jessica / Niki / Gina (5:55)

Kirby Plaza (5:41) - featuring the voice of Shenkar

Fire And Regeneration (2:21) - featuring the voice of Shenkar

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 54:49

Cast: Adrian Pasdar | Ali Larter | Greg Grunberg | Hayden Panettiere | Jack Coleman | James Kyson | Masi Oka | Milo Ventimiglia | Sendhil Ramamurthy | Zachary Quinto

Contributors: Lisa Coleman | Shenkar | Wendy Melvoin

Project Name: Heroes

