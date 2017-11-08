Heroes: Original Score from the Television Series – Music Composed and Performed by Lisa Coleman and Wendy Melvoin

$16.98
$13.48
UPC: 826924109120
Part No: LLLCD 1091
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television
Studio: La-La Land Records
Item Release Date: April 21, 2009
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Presenting the premiere release of the original score to the hit NBC series Heroes, starring Ali Larter, Hayden Panettierre, Masi Oka and Adrian Pasdar. The acclaimed composer team and recording artists Wendy & Lisa (Dangerous Minds, Soul Food, TV’s Crossing Jordan, TV’s Bionic Woman) immerse the listener in a stunning, atmospheric music score, featuring internationally renowned vocalist/musician Shenkar (Passion Of The Christ, Jacob’s Ladder). All the excitement, drama and action of this beloved series is reflected within its powerful score, a must for all Heroes and television music fans. Heroes airs Monday evenings on NBC. Shenkar has sold more than 35 million recordings worldwide.
Playlists
- HEROES Title (0:14) - featuring the voice of Shenkar
Peter (6:12) - featuring the voice of Shenkar
Claire (6:43)
Hiro (7:30)
HRG (6:24) - featuring the voice of Shenkar
Mohinder (7:59)
Sylar (5:30) - featuring the voice of Shenkar
Jessica / Niki / Gina (5:55)
Kirby Plaza (5:41) - featuring the voice of Shenkar
Fire And Regeneration (2:21) - featuring the voice of Shenkar
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 54:49
Cast: Adrian Pasdar | Ali Larter | Greg Grunberg | Hayden Panettiere | Jack Coleman | James Kyson | Masi Oka | Milo Ventimiglia | Sendhil Ramamurthy | Zachary Quinto
Contributors: Lisa Coleman | Shenkar | Wendy Melvoin
Project Name: Heroes
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | CD | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art