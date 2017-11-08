Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Heroes: Original Score from the Television Series – Music Composed and Performed by Lisa Coleman and Wendy Melvoin

Heroes: Original Score from the Television Series – Music Composed and Performed by Lisa Coleman and Wendy Melvoin
View larger

$16.98

$13.48


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68227-1
UPC: 826924109120
Part No: LLLCD 1091
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television
Studio: La-La Land Records
Item Release Date: April 21, 2009
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting the premiere release of the original score to the hit NBC series Heroes, starring Ali Larter, Hayden Panettierre, Masi Oka and Adrian Pasdar. The acclaimed composer team and recording artists Wendy & Lisa (Dangerous Minds, Soul Food, TV’s Crossing Jordan, TV’s Bionic Woman) immerse the listener in a stunning, atmospheric music score, featuring internationally renowned vocalist/musician Shenkar (Passion Of The Christ, Jacob’s Ladder). All the excitement, drama and action of this beloved series is reflected within its powerful score, a must for all Heroes and television music fans. Heroes airs Monday evenings on NBC. Shenkar has sold more than 35 million recordings worldwide.

Playlists

  • HEROES Title (0:14) - featuring the voice of Shenkar
    Peter (6:12) - featuring the voice of Shenkar
    Claire (6:43)
    Hiro (7:30)
    HRG (6:24) - featuring the voice of Shenkar
    Mohinder (7:59)
    Sylar (5:30) - featuring the voice of Shenkar
    Jessica / Niki / Gina (5:55)
    Kirby Plaza (5:41) - featuring the voice of Shenkar
    Fire And Regeneration (2:21) - featuring the voice of Shenkar

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 54:49

Cast: Adrian Pasdar | Ali Larter | Greg Grunberg | Hayden Panettiere | Jack Coleman | James Kyson | Masi Oka | Milo Ventimiglia | Sendhil Ramamurthy | Zachary Quinto
Contributors: Lisa Coleman | Shenkar | Wendy Melvoin
Project Name: Heroes

Related Items

Bruce Lee the Meaning of Life is that it is to be Lived Shirt
Heavy Metal Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights Monsters in the Mighty Jungle Youth and Childrens Apparel
Alien Black and White Inked Stretched Canvas Print
Batman Beyond Burger King Kids Meal Blight Figure #1 Toy Like New Open Package (2000)
Atari Asteroids Ship Blast Tote Bag
Monopoly: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Edition
Invasion of the Body Snatchers 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Cinema Retro Magazine Foto Files Special Edition #1 – Spy Girls of the 1960s and 1970s
Stake Land 2-Disc Special Edition DVD Set (2011) including 7 Prequel Short Films

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *