Playboy Centerfold and Actress Kathy Shower Sexy Workout Photo [220417-2]

- Subject: Kathy Shower
- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Grindhouse | Thrillers
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. We own the copyright to this image and own the original source negative. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Before her career in film and television, Kathy Shower was the 1986 Playboy Playmate of the Year. Shower’s cult film resume includes Double Exposure, Commando Squad, Frankenstein General Hospital, The Further Adventures of Tennessee Buck, Cyber-C.H.I.C., Wild Cactus, and American Kickboxer 2.
- People / Bands: Kathy Shower
