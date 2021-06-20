Share Page Support Us
The Naked and the Dead Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card, Aldo Ray, Barbara Nichols [G83]

The Naked and the Dead Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card, Aldo Ray, Barbara Nichols [G83]
$18.99
$15.97
1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210620-87622-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Naked and the Dead Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card, Aldo Ray, Barbara Nichols.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in
