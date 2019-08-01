Share Page Support Us
Funko POP Lord of the Rings Aragorn Vinyl Action Figure 531
$14.99

$7.97


1 in stock


po12SKU: 190801-78560-1
UPC: 889698135658
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Drama | Fantasy
Studio: Funko
Details

From Lord of the Rings/Hobbit , Aragorn, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko. Stylized collectable stands 3.75 inches tall, perfect for any Lord of the Rings/Hobbit fan!

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 2.5 x 2.5 x 3.8 in

Cast: Alan Howard | Marton Csokas | Noel Appleby | Orlando Bloom | Sala Baker | Sean Astin | Sean Bean
Directors: Peter Jackson
Project Name: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

