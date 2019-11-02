Share Page Support Us
Flowers in the Attic Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

Flowers in the Attic Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)
View larger

$39.99

$24.97


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 191102-79663-1
UPC: 760137288084
Part No: AV227
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Mystery | Suspense
Studio: Arrow | Lakeshore Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: November 20, 1987
Item Release Date: November 12, 2019
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

When her husband dies in a tragic accident, widow Corrine Dollanganger (Victoria Tennant, The Holcroft Covenant) takes her four children to the ancestral family home she fled before they were born. Locked away in the attic by their tyrannical grandmother (Academy Award® winner Louise Fletcher, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), it falls to older brother and sister Chris (Jeb Stuart Adams, The Goonies) and Cathy (Kristy Swanson, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) to care for their younger siblings. But with their mother growing increasingly distant and erratic and a mysterious sickness taking hold, will any of the Dollanganger children survive to escape the clutches of the house’s cruel matriarch? Originally published in 1979, VC Andrews’ novel Flowers in the Attic was a smash hit, spawning four sequels and going on to sell over 40 million copies worldwide. With undercurrents of incest and child abuse and a haunting score by Christopher Young (Hellraiser), Flowers in the Attic is a dark and chilling Gothic suspense thriller in the classic tradition.

Special Features

  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
  • Original lossless 2.0 stereo audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • New audio commentary by Kat Ellinger, author and editor-in-chief of Diabolique Magazine
  • Home Sweet Home: Filming Flowers in the Attic, a new interview with cinematographer Frank Byers
  • Fear & Wonder: Designing Flowers in the Attic, a new interview with production designer John Muto
  • The Devil’s Spawn: Playing Flowers in the Attic, a new interview with actor Jeb Stuart Adams
  • Shattered Innocence: Composing Flowers in the Attic, a new interview with composer Christopher Young
  • Production gallery of behind-the-scenes images, illustrations and storyboards
  • The original, studio-vetoed ending
  • The revised ending with commentary by replacement director Tony Kayden
  • Original theatrical trailer
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Haunt Love

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Audio: 2.0 Stereo
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Runtime: 93
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Cast: Jeb Stuart Adams | Kristy Swanson | Louise Fletcher | Victoria Tennant
Directors: Jeffrey Bloom
Project Name: Flowers in the Attic

