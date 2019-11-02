Flowers in the Attic Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

View larger $39.99 $24.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

When her husband dies in a tragic accident, widow Corrine Dollanganger (Victoria Tennant, The Holcroft Covenant) takes her four children to the ancestral family home she fled before they were born. Locked away in the attic by their tyrannical grandmother (Academy Award® winner Louise Fletcher, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), it falls to older brother and sister Chris (Jeb Stuart Adams, The Goonies) and Cathy (Kristy Swanson, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) to care for their younger siblings. But with their mother growing increasingly distant and erratic and a mysterious sickness taking hold, will any of the Dollanganger children survive to escape the clutches of the house’s cruel matriarch? Originally published in 1979, VC Andrews’ novel Flowers in the Attic was a smash hit, spawning four sequels and going on to sell over 40 million copies worldwide. With undercurrents of incest and child abuse and a haunting score by Christopher Young (Hellraiser), Flowers in the Attic is a dark and chilling Gothic suspense thriller in the classic tradition.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original lossless 2.0 stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

New audio commentary by Kat Ellinger, author and editor-in-chief of Diabolique Magazine

Home Sweet Home: Filming Flowers in the Attic, a new interview with cinematographer Frank Byers

Fear & Wonder: Designing Flowers in the Attic, a new interview with production designer John Muto

The Devil’s Spawn: Playing Flowers in the Attic, a new interview with actor Jeb Stuart Adams

Shattered Innocence: Composing Flowers in the Attic, a new interview with composer Christopher Young

Production gallery of behind-the-scenes images, illustrations and storyboards

The original, studio-vetoed ending

The revised ending with commentary by replacement director Tony Kayden

Original theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Haunt Love

Specifications

Region: A

Audio: 2.0 Stereo

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Runtime: 93

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Cast: Jeb Stuart Adams | Kristy Swanson | Louise Fletcher | Victoria Tennant

Directors: Jeffrey Bloom

Project Name: Flowers in the Attic

