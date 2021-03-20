Dirty Harry: The Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

- Cast: Andrew Robinson | Clint Eastwood | Harry Guardino | John Larch | John Mitchum | John Vernon | Lyn Edgington | Mae Mercer | Reni Santoni | Ruth Kobart
This CD represents “Dirty Harry’s” premiere release, complete with the original sessions masters remixed for stereo. Schifrin achieved an action score that would come to be defined as the quintessential work in seventies action cinema. Urban jazz-funk formed the basis, with a driving, percussion-based jazz ensemble, and a ghostly chorale for the “Scorpio” scenes. All of the music originally recorded for the film is here. A true collector’s item.
- Prologue/The Swimming Pool by: Lalo Schifrin
- Main Title by: Lalo Schifrin
- Harry's Hot Dog by: Lalo Schifrin
- No More Lies, Girl by: Lalo Schifrin
- Scorpio's View by: Lalo Schifrin
- Red Light District by: Lalo Schifrin
- Scorpio Takes the Bait by: Lalo Schifrin
- The Cross by: Lalo Schifrin
- Goodbye, Callahan by: Lalo Schifrin
- The Stadium Grounds by: Lalo Schifrin
- Floodlights by: Lalo Schifrin
- Dawn Discovery by: Lalo Schifrin
- Off Duty by: Lalo Schifrin
- The Strip Club by: Lalo Schifrin
- Liquor Store Holdup by: Lalo Schifrin
- City Hall by: Lalo Schifrin
- The School Bus by: Lalo Schifrin
- End Titles by: Lalo Schifrin
- Floodlights (Take 1) by: Lalo Schifrin
- City Hall (Alternate) by: Lalo Schifrin
- The School Bus (Alternate) by: Lalo Schifrin
- The Swimming Pool (Original Version)/Scorpio's View (Parts 2 and 3 - Alternate Vocal Take) by: Lalo Schifrin
