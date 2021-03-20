Share Page Support Us
Dirty Harry: The Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition


$24.99
$22.97
15 in stock
CD
SKU: 170813-67055-1
UPC: 651702635122
Part No: ALEPH030
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

This CD represents “Dirty Harry’s” premiere release, complete with the original sessions masters remixed for stereo. Schifrin achieved an action score that would come to be defined as the quintessential work in seventies action cinema. Urban jazz-funk formed the basis, with a driving, percussion-based jazz ensemble, and a ghostly chorale for the “Scorpio” scenes. All of the music originally recorded for the film is here. A true collector’s item.

Dirty Harry Soundtrack Samples

Scorpio’s View

Main Title

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 43 min
