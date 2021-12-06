Share Page Support Us
Cherbourg Train Station Normandy, France in July 1960 Photo [211203-2] Film noir

Cherbourg Train Station Normandy, France in July 1960 Photo [211203-2] Film noir

Opened for service in August of 1858, Cherbourg Train Station links Cherbourg, Manche to the city of Paris. This rare image was taken in July of 1960.

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...

