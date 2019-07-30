po02 SKU: 190730-78524-1

UPC: 889698332521

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Fantasy

Studio: Funko

Original U.S. Release: December 19, 2001

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Funko Pop Lord of the Rings Galadriel Vinyl Figure #170.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 6.2 x 4.5 x 3.5 in

Cast: Alan Howard | Marton Csokas | Noel Appleby | Orlando Bloom | Sala Baker | Sean Astin | Sean Bean

Directors: Peter Jackson

Project Name: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Book Based | Fantasy | Funko | Toys & Figures