Prom Night 7 inch Soundtrack RSD 2019 Vinyl Edition

$18.99
$13.97
See Options

5 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210320-85792-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Prom Night 7 inch Soundtrack Single Vinyl Edition. This limited edition released was recorded at 45 RPM, and produced on “Blood Red” opaque vinyl. The release features art by “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin. The release was originally bundled with Blood on Black Wax for Record Store Day 2019.

Special Features

  • Mastered for Vinyl by Henri K. Rapp at Bad Racket Recording Studio
  • Vinyl Masters Cut by Dave Polster at Well Made Music

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Robin Enters the Game
  • Prom Night
  • Side B
  • The Killer Is Coming
  • Love Me Till I Die

Specifications

  • Size: 7 in
