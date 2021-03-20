Prom Night 7 inch Soundtrack RSD 2019 Vinyl Edition

View larger $18.99

Prom Night 7 inch Soundtrack Single Vinyl Edition. This limited edition released was recorded at 45 RPM, and produced on “Blood Red” opaque vinyl. The release features art by “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin. The release was originally bundled with Blood on Black Wax for Record Store Day 2019.

Special Features

Mastered for Vinyl by Henri K. Rapp at Bad Racket Recording Studio

Vinyl Masters Cut by Dave Polster at Well Made Music

Playlists

Side A

Robin Enters the Game

Prom Night

Side B

The Killer Is Coming

Love Me Till I Die

Specifications

Size: 7 in

