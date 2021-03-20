Prom Night 7 inch Soundtrack RSD 2019 Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Anne-Marie Martin | Antoinette Bower | Casey Stevens | David Mucci | Jamie Lee Curtis | Jeff Wincott | Leslie Nielsen | Michael Tough | Pita Oliver | Robert A. Silverman
- Directors: Paul Lynch
- Project Name Prom Night
- Artists Gary Pullin
- Composers Carl Zittrer | Paul Zaza
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Record Store Day Editions (RSD)
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: 1984 Publishing
- Product Release Date: April 13, 2019
- Rating: R
- More: Gary Pullin | Jamie Lee Curtis | Jeff Wincott | Leslie Nielsen
Prom Night 7 inch Soundtrack Single Vinyl Edition. This limited edition released was recorded at 45 RPM, and produced on “Blood Red” opaque vinyl. The release features art by “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin. The release was originally bundled with Blood on Black Wax for Record Store Day 2019.
Special Features
- Mastered for Vinyl by Henri K. Rapp at Bad Racket Recording Studio
- Vinyl Masters Cut by Dave Polster at Well Made Music
Playlists
- Side A
- Robin Enters the Game
- Prom Night
- Side B
- The Killer Is Coming
- Love Me Till I Die
Specifications
- Size: 7 in
