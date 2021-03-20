View larger $0.00

Silent Night, Deadly Night Original Film Soundtrack – RSD Black Friday 2020 Chimney Hellfire Red/Orange Swirl Vinyl Limited Edition.

This edition features art by “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin, along with a gatefold jacket, liner notes by Morgan Ames, plus two 35mm filmstrips from an original print of the film.

Special Features

Limited pressing of 1,500 copies

Art by "Ghoulish" Gary Pullin

Features a gatefold jacket

Liner notes by Morgan Ames, who Produced and Arranged the Album

Ten Original Songs + Two Previously Unreleased Tracks

Newly Remastered for this Vinyl Release

PLUS Two One-of-a-Kind, Hand-Cut 35mm Filmstrips From an Original Print of the Film

Playlists

Side A - NAUGHTY!

It Must Be Christmas

Slayrider

Santa's Watching

Merry Christmas Baby

The Warm Side of the Door

Christmas Party

Side B - PUNISH!

Christmas Flu

Christmas Fever

I Wanna Sing You A Love Song

Sweet Little Baby

Merry Christmas Sweetheart

Christmas In My Dreams

Specifications

Material: Chimney Hellfire Red/Orange Swirl Vinyl

