- Cast: Britt Leach | Danny Wagner | Gilmer McCormick | H.E.D. Redford | Leo Geter | Lilyan Chauvin | Linnea Quigley | Nancy Borgenicht | Randy Stumpf | Robert Brian Wilson | Tara Buckman | Toni Nero | Will Hare
- Directors: Charles E. Sellier Jr.
- Project Name Silent Night Deadly Night
- Artists Gary Pullin
- Composers Morgan Ames
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: 1984 Publishing | Wonderwheel Entertainment
- Original Release Date: November 9, 1984
- Product Release Date: November 28, 2020
- Rating: R
Silent Night, Deadly Night Original Film Soundtrack – RSD Black Friday 2020 Chimney Hellfire Red/Orange Swirl Vinyl Limited Edition.
This edition features art by “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin, along with a gatefold jacket, liner notes by Morgan Ames, plus two 35mm filmstrips from an original print of the film.
Special Features
- Limited pressing of 1,500 copies
- Art by "Ghoulish" Gary Pullin
- Features a gatefold jacket
- Liner notes by Morgan Ames, who Produced and Arranged the Album
- Ten Original Songs + Two Previously Unreleased Tracks
- Newly Remastered for this Vinyl Release
- PLUS Two One-of-a-Kind, Hand-Cut 35mm Filmstrips From an Original Print of the Film
Playlists
- Side A - NAUGHTY!
- It Must Be Christmas
- Slayrider
- Santa's Watching
- Merry Christmas Baby
- The Warm Side of the Door
- Christmas Party
- Side B - PUNISH!
- Christmas Flu
- Christmas Fever
- I Wanna Sing You A Love Song
- Sweet Little Baby
- Merry Christmas Sweetheart
- Christmas In My Dreams
Specifications
- Material: Chimney Hellfire Red/Orange Swirl Vinyl
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Britt Leach | Charles E. Sellier Jr. | Danny Wagner | Gary Pullin | Gilmer McCormick | H.E.D. Redford | Leo Geter | Lilyan Chauvin | Linnea Quigley | Morgan Ames | Nancy Borgenicht | Randy Stumpf | Robert Brian Wilson | Tara Buckman | Toni Nero | Will Hare
- Shows / Movies: Silent Night Deadly Night
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: 1984 Publishing | Wonderwheel Entertainment
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks