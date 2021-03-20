Share Page Support Us
Silent Night, Deadly Night Original Film Soundtrack – RSD Black Friday 2020 Chimney Hellfire Red/Orange Swirl Vinyl Limited Edition

Silent Night, Deadly Night Original Film Soundtrack – RSD Black Friday 2020 Chimney Hellfire Red/Orange Swirl Vinyl Limited Edition
Silent Night, Deadly Night Original Film Soundtrack – RSD Black Friday 2020 Chimney Hellfire Red/Orange Swirl Vinyl Limited Edition
Silent Night, Deadly Night Original Film Soundtrack – RSD Black Friday 2020 Chimney Hellfire Red/Orange Swirl Vinyl Limited Edition
Vinyl
SKU: 210320-85789-1
UPC: 759687094498
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Silent Night, Deadly Night Original Film Soundtrack – RSD Black Friday 2020 Chimney Hellfire Red/Orange Swirl Vinyl Limited Edition.

This edition features art by “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin, along with a gatefold jacket, liner notes by Morgan Ames, plus two 35mm filmstrips from an original print of the film.

Special Features

  • Limited pressing of 1,500 copies
  • Art by "Ghoulish" Gary Pullin
  • Features a gatefold jacket
  • Liner notes by Morgan Ames, who Produced and Arranged the Album
  • Ten Original Songs + Two Previously Unreleased Tracks
  • Newly Remastered for this Vinyl Release
  • PLUS Two One-of-a-Kind, Hand-Cut 35mm Filmstrips From an Original Print of the Film

Playlists

  • Side A - NAUGHTY!
  • It Must Be Christmas
  • Slayrider
  • Santa's Watching
  • Merry Christmas Baby
  • The Warm Side of the Door
  • Christmas Party
  • Side B - PUNISH!
  • Christmas Flu
  • Christmas Fever
  • I Wanna Sing You A Love Song
  • Sweet Little Baby
  • Merry Christmas Sweetheart
  • Christmas In My Dreams

Specifications

  • Material: Chimney Hellfire Red/Orange Swirl Vinyl
