The Last House on the Left 3-Disc Limited Special Edition with Original Soundtrack (2018)

View larger $49.95 $35.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 180909-76547-1

UPC: 760137126980

Part No: AV143

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Wes Craven items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | CD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Arrow | MGM

Original U.S. Release: August 30, 1972

Item Release Date: July 3, 2018

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Seventeen year old Mari is dying. Even for her, the worst is yet to come!

The directorial debut of Wes Craven, the man behind such horror favourites as A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Hills Have Eyes and Scream, The Last House on the Left justly retains its reputation as one of the most harrowing cinematic experiences of all time, nearly half a century on from its original release. On the eve of her 17th birthday, Mari and friend Phyllis set off from her family home to the big city to attend a concert by shock-rockers Bloodlust.

Attempting to pick up some marijuana on the way, the pair run afoul of a group of vicious crooks, headed up by the sadistic and depraved Krug (David Hess). Gagged and bound, the young women are bundled into a car trunk and driven to the woods, where the gang subject them to a terrifying ordeal of sexual humiliation, torture and murder. Unleashed on an unsuspecting public in 1972, The Last House on the Left shocked audiences with its graphic and unflinching portrayal of interpersonal violence, paving the way for a whole host of cheap imitators looking to capitalise on its success. It is Wes Craven’s original alone, however, that remains one of the true watershed moments in horror (and indeed, film) history.

Special Features

Limited 2x Blu-Ray Edition Contents

Three cuts of the film newly restored in 2K from original film elements

Original Uncompressed Mono Audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork

6 x lobby card reproductions

Limited edition perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by author Stephen Thrower

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper

Disc One - The Uncut Version

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the Uncut Version

Brand new audio commentary by podcasters Bill Ackerman and Amanda Reyes

Archival audio commentary with writer/director Wes Craven and producer Sean S. Cunningham

Archival audio commentary with stars David Hess, Marc Sheffler and Fred Lincoln

Junior's Story - a brand new interview with actor Marc Sheffler

Marc Sheffler in Conversation at the American Cinematheque

Brand new interview with wardrobe and make-up artist Anne Paul

Songs in the Key of Krug - never-before-seen archive interview with David Hess

Celluloid Crime of the Century - archival documentary featuring interviews with Wes Craven, Sean S. Cunningham, actors David Hess, Fred Lincoln, Jeramie Rain, Marc Sheffler and Martin Kove

Still Standing: The Legacy of The Last House on The Left - archival interview with Wes Craven

Scoring Last House on the Left - archival interview with actor/composer David Hess

It's Only a Movie: The Making of The Last House on the Left - archival documentary

Forbidden Footage - the cast and crew of Last House on the film's most controversial sequences

Deleted Scene

Outtakes and Dailies

Trailers, TV Spot & Radio Spots

Image Gallery

Disc Two - The 'Krug & Company' and R-Rated Cuts

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the Krug and Company and R-rated cuts of the film

The Craven Touch - brand new featurette bringing together interviews with a number of Wes Craven's collaborators, including Sean S. Cunningham, composer Charles Bernstein, producer Peter Locke, cinematographer Mark Irwin and actress Amanda Wyss

Early Days and 'Night of Vengeance' - filmmaker Roy Frumkes remembers Wes Craven and Last House on the Left

Tales That'll Tear Your Heart Out - excerpts from an unfinished Wes Craven short

Disc Three - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

CD featuring the complete film score

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: 1.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A

Runtime: 84

Cast: Cynthia Carr | David Hess | Fred J. Lincoln | Jeramie Rain | Lucy Grantham | Marc Sheffler | Martin Kove | Richard Towers | Sandra Peabody

Directors: Wes Craven

Project Name: The Last House on the Left

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | MGM | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word | Thrillers | Throwback Space