The Last House on the Left 3-Disc Limited Special Edition with Original Soundtrack (2018)

Details
Seventeen year old Mari is dying. Even for her, the worst is yet to come!
The directorial debut of Wes Craven, the man behind such horror favourites as A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Hills Have Eyes and Scream, The Last House on the Left justly retains its reputation as one of the most harrowing cinematic experiences of all time, nearly half a century on from its original release. On the eve of her 17th birthday, Mari and friend Phyllis set off from her family home to the big city to attend a concert by shock-rockers Bloodlust.
Attempting to pick up some marijuana on the way, the pair run afoul of a group of vicious crooks, headed up by the sadistic and depraved Krug (David Hess). Gagged and bound, the young women are bundled into a car trunk and driven to the woods, where the gang subject them to a terrifying ordeal of sexual humiliation, torture and murder. Unleashed on an unsuspecting public in 1972, The Last House on the Left shocked audiences with its graphic and unflinching portrayal of interpersonal violence, paving the way for a whole host of cheap imitators looking to capitalise on its success. It is Wes Craven’s original alone, however, that remains one of the true watershed moments in horror (and indeed, film) history.
Special Features
- Limited 2x Blu-Ray Edition Contents
- Three cuts of the film newly restored in 2K from original film elements
- Original Uncompressed Mono Audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork
- 6 x lobby card reproductions
- Limited edition perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by author Stephen Thrower
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper
- Disc One - The Uncut Version
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the Uncut Version
- Brand new audio commentary by podcasters Bill Ackerman and Amanda Reyes
- Archival audio commentary with writer/director Wes Craven and producer Sean S. Cunningham
- Archival audio commentary with stars David Hess, Marc Sheffler and Fred Lincoln
- Junior's Story - a brand new interview with actor Marc Sheffler
- Marc Sheffler in Conversation at the American Cinematheque
- Brand new interview with wardrobe and make-up artist Anne Paul
- Songs in the Key of Krug - never-before-seen archive interview with David Hess
- Celluloid Crime of the Century - archival documentary featuring interviews with Wes Craven, Sean S. Cunningham, actors David Hess, Fred Lincoln, Jeramie Rain, Marc Sheffler and Martin Kove
- Still Standing: The Legacy of The Last House on The Left - archival interview with Wes Craven
- Scoring Last House on the Left - archival interview with actor/composer David Hess
- It's Only a Movie: The Making of The Last House on the Left - archival documentary
- Forbidden Footage - the cast and crew of Last House on the film's most controversial sequences
- Deleted Scene
- Outtakes and Dailies
- Trailers, TV Spot & Radio Spots
- Image Gallery
- Disc Two - The 'Krug & Company' and R-Rated Cuts
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the Krug and Company and R-rated cuts of the film
- The Craven Touch - brand new featurette bringing together interviews with a number of Wes Craven's collaborators, including Sean S. Cunningham, composer Charles Bernstein, producer Peter Locke, cinematographer Mark Irwin and actress Amanda Wyss
- Early Days and 'Night of Vengeance' - filmmaker Roy Frumkes remembers Wes Craven and Last House on the Left
- Tales That'll Tear Your Heart Out - excerpts from an unfinished Wes Craven short
- Disc Three - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- CD featuring the complete film score
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: 1.0
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: A
- Runtime: 84
Cast: Cynthia Carr | David Hess | Fred J. Lincoln | Jeramie Rain | Lucy Grantham | Marc Sheffler | Martin Kove | Richard Towers | Sandra Peabody
Directors: Wes Craven
Project Name: The Last House on the Left
