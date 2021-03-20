Share Page Support Us
Ad Astra: 20 Years of Newspaper Ads for Sci-Fi & Fantasy Films Hardcover Edition

$34.95
$28.70
See Options

5 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 210320-85778-1
ISBN-10: 194822111X
ISBN-13: 9781948221115
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: New

Once upon a time – the 1980s – in a galaxy not really all that far away – New York – Michael Gingold started a collection of newspaper advertisements for the science fiction, fantasy and horror releases that stoked his passion as a genre fan. Eventually, he would grow up to become a contributor, then editor, and even editor-in-chief of the legendary horror magazine Fangoria, plus a writer for numerous other genre publications, a screenwriter, respected author and all around expert for films frightful and fanstastical.

As the years went by, Michael held on to this collection of weird and wonderful art, eventually publishing the best-selling, horror-themed Ad Nauseam: Newsprint Nightmares from the 1980s and its sequel, Newsprint Nightmares from the 1990s and 2000s. And now he presents Ad Astra: 20 Years of Newspaper Ads for Sci-Fi & Fantasy Films, a year-by-year look at the movies that shaped many a childhood in the 80s and 90s.

Inside this 270-page book, you’ll find Star Trek to Starship Troopers, The Dark Crystal to Dark City, Blade Runner to The Running Man, RoboCop to Robot Jox, The Empire Strikes Back to Back to the Future, and many, many more. See alternate artwork for your favorite films, learn the fascinating behind-the-scenes stories of their marketing campaigns, and read the most entertaining and unexpected quotes from reviewers at the time all carefully curated by Michael.

So throw on your jetpack as we travel back in time to when print was king and movie marketing was an art form for the ages!

Special Features

  • Showcases 270 pages of science fiction and fantasy film ads from the 1980's and 1990's

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 270
  • Size: 8.5 x 1 x 11 in
Explore More...

