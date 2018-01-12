Twitter
DC Direct Superman/Batman: Batman – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2

Action FigureSKU: 180113-69572-1
UPC: 761941253732
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New

Details

This action figure is based on The Return of Supergirl storyline in DC Comics Superman/Batman Series, featuring the art work of Michael Turner. Batman accompanies Superman on a mission to Apokolips and battles Darkseid for the life of the new Suergirl.

Please review photos. Item is new and has slight bends and corner dings.

Special Features

  • Includes display base
  • Multiple points of articulation
  • Figure is highly detailed and styled

Specifications

  • Size: 6.75 in


Characters: Batman
Artists: Michael Turner

