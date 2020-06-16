Share Page Support Us
Banjo Tooie Nintendo N64 with Instruction Booklet and Box [372]

$55.99

$34.97


1 in stock


gameSKU: 200616-81061-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Game/Video Game
Studio: Nintendo
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Banjo Tooie Nintendo N64 with Instruction Booklet and Box. Cartridge is in great condition but has not been tested. Booklet and box are in very good shape with some bends, wear and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Packaging: Original

