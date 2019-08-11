$39.99
$26.97
magSKU: 190811-78783-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Comedy | Music Videos | Musical
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Beatles Special Magazine (Fall 1978). John, Paul, George and Ringo.
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Publication: The Beatles Magazine
Subject: The Beatles