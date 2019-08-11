View larger $39.99 $26.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 190811-78783-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Comedy | Music Videos | Musical

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Beatles Special Magazine (Fall 1978). John, Paul, George and Ringo.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.



Publication: The Beatles Magazine

Subject: The Beatles

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Magazines & Newspapers | Music Videos | Musical