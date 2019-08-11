Share Page Support Us
A Pepper Pod by Shoson (Kenneth Yasuda) Hardcover Edition (1947)

A Pepper Pod by Shoson (Kenneth Yasuda) Hardcover Edition (1947)
View larger

Hardcover BookSKU: 190811-78779-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Details

Translations of classic and modern Japanese poems in Haiku form, together with some original Haiku written in English.

Specifications

  • Pages: 125
  • Language: English


Authors: Kenneth Yasuda

