Apollo Theater 1959 Harlem New York City Cinematic Autos Photo Print [230302-75]

The Apollo Theater as seen in 1959 Harlem, New York City, during a performance featuring Hal Jackson of WWRL, Roy Hamilton, Maxine Brown, Dee Clark, the Bluebelles and the Dixiebelles.

