The Music Man Movie Tie-In 1st Paperback Edition (Pyramid Books R-736, June 1962)

$12.99

$6.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190618-78194-1
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Comedy | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Pyramid Books
Original U.S. Release: June 19, 1962
Item Release Date: June 1, 1962
Rating: G
Details

The Music Man Movie Tie-In 1st Paperback Edition (Pyramid Books R-736, June 1962).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.8 x 4.2 x 0.9 in
  • Pages: 160
  • Language: English

Cast: Buddy Hackett | Robert Preston | Ron Howard | Shirley Jones
Directors: Morton DaCosta
Project Name: The Music Man
Authors: Meredith Willson

