Being There Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition by Jerzy Kosinski (1980)

$8.99
$3.99
Part No: 13843-x
ISBN-10: 055313843x
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Peter Sellers items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Fantasy
Studio: Bantam Books | United Artists
Original U.S. Release: December 20, 1979
Item Release Date: January 1, 1980
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This copy of Jerzy Kosinski’s Being There is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases. This edition ties in to the Peter Sellers, Shirley MacLaine and Melvyn Douglas movie Being There, directed by Hal Ashby.
Specifications
- Size: 4x7 in
Cast: David Clennon | Denise DuBarry | Jack Warden | Melvyn Douglas | Peter Sellers | Richard Basehart | Richard Dysart | Shirley MacLaine
Directors: Hal Ashby
Project Name: Being There
Authors: Jerzy Kosinski
Related Items
Categories
Bantam Books | Comedy | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Softcover Books | Throwback Space | United Artists