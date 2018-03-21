Billy Jack Paperback Screenplay 1st Edition Avon N458 with Introduction by Tom Laughlin

$19.90
Part No: 38000458095
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Martial Arts | Western
Studio: Avon Books | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: May 1, 1971
Details
This is an Avon N458 Paperback original, first printing March 1973 original vintage paperback book. The book includes an introduction by Tom Laughlin and was written by Frank and Teresa Christina. The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.
Specifications
- Size: 4x7 in
Cast: Clark Howat | Debbie Schock | Delores Taylor | Julie Webb | Tom Laughlin | Victor Izay
Directors: Tom Laughlin
Project Name: Billy Jack
Authors: Delores Taylor | Tom Laughlin
