The Monster Times Magazine Volume 1 Number #6 with full-color Plague of the Zombies Poster (1972)

$19.99

$14.99


1 in stock


NewspaperSKU: 180210-70510-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Details

Featured is The Monster Times Magazine Volume 1 Number 6 from 1972, with full-color (or ‘foul color’ as magazine editors called it) Plague of the Zombies poster included. The issue was The Monster Times first-ever edition dedicated to zombies on film.

The item is in great shape and has been stored for many years in clear plastic. There is some edge wear, bends, creases and folds. There are also a few small tears along the edges. See photos for details.

Cast: Alexander Davion | André Morell | Brook Williams | Diane Clare | John Carson | Louis Mahoney | Michael Ripper | Norman Mann
Directors: John Gilling
Subject: The Plague of the Zombies

