The Monster Times Magazine Volume 1 Number #6 with full-color Plague of the Zombies Poster (1972)

Featured is The Monster Times Magazine Volume 1 Number 6 from 1972, with full-color (or ‘foul color’ as magazine editors called it) Plague of the Zombies poster included. The issue was The Monster Times first-ever edition dedicated to zombies on film.

The item is in great shape and has been stored for many years in clear plastic. There is some edge wear, bends, creases and folds. There are also a few small tears along the edges. See photos for details.

Cast: Alexander Davion | André Morell | Brook Williams | Diane Clare | John Carson | Louis Mahoney | Michael Ripper | Norman Mann

Directors: John Gilling

Subject: The Plague of the Zombies

