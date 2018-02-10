Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Thorn Birds 2-Disc DVD Foldout Set

The Thorn Birds 2-Disc DVD Foldout Set
View larger
The Thorn Birds 2-Disc DVD Foldout Set
The Thorn Birds 2-Disc DVD Foldout Set
The Thorn Birds 2-Disc DVD Foldout Set
The Thorn Birds 2-Disc DVD Foldout Set
The Thorn Birds 2-Disc DVD Foldout Set
The Thorn Birds 2-Disc DVD Foldout Set

$19.99

$13.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180210-70517-1
UPC: 085393162429
Part No: 31624
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Romance | Television
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: March 27, 1983
Item Release Date: June 28, 2011
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Winner of six Emmy awards, four Golden Globe awards and countless nominations, The Thorn Birds is the second-highest-rated miniseries ever … and it’s easy to see why. Featuring an all-star and award-winning cast — including Richard Chamberlain, Rachel Ward, Barbara Stanwyck, Bryan Brown, Jean Simmons, Barry Corbin, Mare Winningham, Piper Laurie, Christopher Plummer and more — this epic drama set against the sweeping backdrop of the Australian outback tells of the taboo romance between a beautiful woman, Meggie, and an ambitious priest, Ralph de Bricassart, whose dedication to the church is greater than his desire for young Meggie — but barely. Spanning five decades, from a ranch in Australia to the Vatican in Rome and back, this seductive saga is based on Colleen McCullough’s bestselling novel about an unattainable and forbidden love. Re-live the drama and romance or see it for the first time right here … right now.

The item is in great shape, with slight wear and dust on the outside packaging from storage and a few corner bends. The discs are in great shape. See photos for details.

Special Features

  • Commemorative Documentary "The Thorn Birds: Old Friends, New Stories"

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 487
  • Region: 1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Barbara Stanwyck | Barry Corbin | Brett Cullen | Bryan Brown | Christopher Plummer | Earl Holliman | Jean Simmons | Ken Howard | Mare Winningham | Piper Laurie | Rachel Ward | Richard Chamberlain | Stephanie Faracy
Directors: Daryl Duke
Project Name: The Thorn Birds

Related Items

Legend of the Wu-Tang: Wu-Tang Clan’s Greatest Hits Compilation Album
Boardwalk Empire HBO Television Series 24 x 36 Inch Poster
The Godfather Original Soundtrack Album Composed by Nino Rota
Flash Gordon: The Complete TV Series 4-Disc DVD Set
James Cameron’s Avatar Extended Blu-ray Collector’s Edition 3-Disc Set
Sons of Anarchy Samcro 24 x 36 inch Television Series Poster
New York Soundtracks – Music from The Godfather, Taxi Driver, Rear Window and More
John Williams Greatest Hits 1969 – 1999 2-Disc Set [Star Wars, E.T., Saving Private Ryan + Many More]
The Mad Max Trilogy Original Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition Vinyl 3-Disc Set designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet
The Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen 7 inch Action Figure

Categories

Drama | DVD | Movies & TV | Romance | Television | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *