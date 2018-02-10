The Thorn Birds 2-Disc DVD Foldout Set

DVD SKU: 180210-70517-1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Original U.S. Release: March 27, 1983

Item Release Date: June 28, 2011

Rating: NR

Winner of six Emmy awards, four Golden Globe awards and countless nominations, The Thorn Birds is the second-highest-rated miniseries ever … and it’s easy to see why. Featuring an all-star and award-winning cast — including Richard Chamberlain, Rachel Ward, Barbara Stanwyck, Bryan Brown, Jean Simmons, Barry Corbin, Mare Winningham, Piper Laurie, Christopher Plummer and more — this epic drama set against the sweeping backdrop of the Australian outback tells of the taboo romance between a beautiful woman, Meggie, and an ambitious priest, Ralph de Bricassart, whose dedication to the church is greater than his desire for young Meggie — but barely. Spanning five decades, from a ranch in Australia to the Vatican in Rome and back, this seductive saga is based on Colleen McCullough’s bestselling novel about an unattainable and forbidden love. Re-live the drama and romance or see it for the first time right here … right now.

The item is in great shape, with slight wear and dust on the outside packaging from storage and a few corner bends. The discs are in great shape. See photos for details.

Commemorative Documentary "The Thorn Birds: Old Friends, New Stories"

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 487

Region: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Barbara Stanwyck | Barry Corbin | Brett Cullen | Bryan Brown | Christopher Plummer | Earl Holliman | Jean Simmons | Ken Howard | Mare Winningham | Piper Laurie | Rachel Ward | Richard Chamberlain | Stephanie Faracy

Directors: Daryl Duke

Project Name: The Thorn Birds

