The Thorn Birds 2-Disc DVD Foldout Set

Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Romance | Television
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: March 27, 1983
Item Release Date: June 28, 2011
Rating: NR
Details
Winner of six Emmy awards, four Golden Globe awards and countless nominations, The Thorn Birds is the second-highest-rated miniseries ever … and it’s easy to see why. Featuring an all-star and award-winning cast — including Richard Chamberlain, Rachel Ward, Barbara Stanwyck, Bryan Brown, Jean Simmons, Barry Corbin, Mare Winningham, Piper Laurie, Christopher Plummer and more — this epic drama set against the sweeping backdrop of the Australian outback tells of the taboo romance between a beautiful woman, Meggie, and an ambitious priest, Ralph de Bricassart, whose dedication to the church is greater than his desire for young Meggie — but barely. Spanning five decades, from a ranch in Australia to the Vatican in Rome and back, this seductive saga is based on Colleen McCullough’s bestselling novel about an unattainable and forbidden love. Re-live the drama and romance or see it for the first time right here … right now.
The item is in great shape, with slight wear and dust on the outside packaging from storage and a few corner bends. The discs are in great shape. See photos for details.
Special Features
- Commemorative Documentary "The Thorn Birds: Old Friends, New Stories"
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 487
- Region: 1
- Audio: Dolby Digital
- Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
Cast: Barbara Stanwyck | Barry Corbin | Brett Cullen | Bryan Brown | Christopher Plummer | Earl Holliman | Jean Simmons | Ken Howard | Mare Winningham | Piper Laurie | Rachel Ward | Richard Chamberlain | Stephanie Faracy
Directors: Daryl Duke
Project Name: The Thorn Birds
