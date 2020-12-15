The Phantom of the Opera 1925 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Laze

View larger $15.99 $12.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Original U.S. Release: November 15, 1925

Item Release Date: June 19, 2014

Rating: NR

Details

The Phantom of the Opera is perhaps one of the most iconic horror films in history. Directed by Rupert Julian in 1925, this silent movie starred Lon Chaney in the lead role of the deformed Phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House causing murder and mayhem in an attempt to make the woman he loves a star.

As legendary as its many adaptations on the silver screen and on stage is its history of fitting soundtracks. Throughout the decades that followed many composers and artists worldwide took up the task to write fresh new scores for this iconic picture. One Way Static Records proudly presents the latest installment in this tradition with a brand new modern re-score composed & performed by UK septet THE LAZE.

The Laze have developed quite a reputation across the UK for their spine-tingling live performances and expansive soundscapes. Influenced by a history of horror soundtracks, from Bernard Hermann & Angelo Badalamenti to Goblin & John Carpenter, The Laze implemented elements of Progressive Rock, Classical, Jazz, Heavy Metal & Electronica in their score. The original soundtrack will be the group’s fourth long-player. The band’s last release was 2010’s Spacetime Fabric Conditioner, a Sci-Fi concept album; which went on to be remixed by Steve Moore (Zombi), Forest Swords and Brontt Industries Kapital.

The band premiered their live soundtrack at Liverpool’s Picturehouse cinema, in the arts hub of FACT, on Halloween 2010. The sold-out, one-night-only performance led to further performances in UK cinemas, which concluded with a sold-out tour of selected Picturehouse Cinemas for Halloween 2011. Now they are bringing the Phantom into your home.

Featuring original black and silver artworks by LUKE INSECT (The Human League, A field In England, DeathWaltz Records).

CD comes in a deluxe Digipak

Limited to 1000 copies worldwide

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Lon Chaney | Mary Philbin | Norman Kerry

Directors: Ernst Laemmle | Lon Chaney | Rupert Julian

Project Name: The Phantom Of The Opera

Composers: The Laze

