Jurassic Park Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed and Conducted by John Williams

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Original U.S. Release: June 11, 1993
Item Release Date: May 25, 1993
This item features the original soundtrack to the blockbuster dinosaur thriller Jurassic Park, with music composed and conducted by John Williams.
- Opening Titles
Theme from Jurassic Park
Incident at the Island
Journey to the Island
The Raptor Attack
Hatching Baby Raptor
Welcome to Jurassic Park
My Friend, the Brachiosaurus
Dennis Steals the Embryo
A Tree for My Bed
High-Wire Stunts
Remembering Petticoat Lane
Jurassic Park Gate
Eye to Eye
T-Rex Rescue and Finale
End Credits by: John Williams
Cast: BD Wong | Bob Peck | Jeff Goldblum | Laura Dern | Miguel Sandoval | Richard Attenborough | Sam Neill | Samuel L. Jackson | Wayne Knight
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Authors: Michael Crichton
Project Name: Jurassic Park
