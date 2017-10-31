Jurassic Park Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed and Conducted by John Williams

View larger $9.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

This item features the original soundtrack to the blockbuster dinosaur thriller Jurassic Park, with music composed and conducted by John Williams.

Theme from Jurassic Park

Incident at the Island

Journey to the Island

The Raptor Attack

Hatching Baby Raptor

Welcome to Jurassic Park

My Friend, the Brachiosaurus

Dennis Steals the Embryo

A Tree for My Bed

High-Wire Stunts

Remembering Petticoat Lane

Jurassic Park Gate

Eye to Eye

T-Rex Rescue and Finale

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: BD Wong | Bob Peck | Jeff Goldblum | Laura Dern | Miguel Sandoval | Richard Attenborough | Sam Neill | Samuel L. Jackson | Wayne Knight

Directors: Steven Spielberg

Authors: Michael Crichton

Project Name: Jurassic Park

