Jurassic Park Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed and Conducted by John Williams

Jurassic Park Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed and Conducted by John Williams
Jurassic Park Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed and Conducted by John Williams
Jurassic Park Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed and Conducted by John Williams

$9.99

$7.99


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171101-68067-1
UPC: 008811085926
Part No: MCAD-10859
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: MCA Records
Original U.S. Release: June 11, 1993
Item Release Date: May 25, 1993
Rating: PG-13
Details

This item features the original soundtrack to the blockbuster dinosaur thriller Jurassic Park, with music composed and conducted by John Williams.

Playlists

  • Opening Titles
    Theme from Jurassic Park
    Incident at the Island
    Journey to the Island
    The Raptor Attack
    Hatching Baby Raptor
    Welcome to Jurassic Park
    My Friend, the Brachiosaurus
    Dennis Steals the Embryo
    A Tree for My Bed
    High-Wire Stunts
    Remembering Petticoat Lane
    Jurassic Park Gate
    Eye to Eye
    T-Rex Rescue and Finale
    End Credits   by: John Williams

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: BD Wong | Bob Peck | Jeff Goldblum | Laura Dern | Miguel Sandoval | Richard Attenborough | Sam Neill | Samuel L. Jackson | Wayne Knight
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Authors: Michael Crichton
Project Name: Jurassic Park

