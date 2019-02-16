Share Page Support Us
Anime Trivia Quizbook – From Easy to to Otaku Obscure

Anime Trivia Quizbook – From Easy to to Otaku Obscure
Anime Trivia Quizbook – From Easy to to Otaku Obscure
Anime Trivia Quizbook – From Easy to to Otaku Obscure

$25.99

$11.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190216-77212-1
UPC: 9781880656440
ISBN-10: 1880656442
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Game Show
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: April 1, 2000
Details

Inspired by the soaring popularity of anime and the trivia sensation “You Don’t Know Jack,” the new Anime Trivia Quizbook series is a feast of challenging puzzlers to keep fans guessing and groaning. This first volume starts easy and goes insane, with 500 brain-popping questions and answers covering all the major genres- from giant robots and space aliens to silent samurai and giggly girls. With sidebars and tons of the weird stuff that anime fans can’t get enough of, it’s great for clubs and the perfect gift for any would-be expert. Categories include Puffball, Shonen and Shojo (boys’ and girls’ anime), Video Games, Romance, SF and Mecha, Anime Math Teasers, Gender-benders, and Voice Actors. There are special Speed Rounds for gutsy battleplay. Dozens of anime are represented here too, from Ai no Kusabi and Azure Dreams to Gekiganer and Idol Project, from Princess Mononoke and Pokemon to Zetsuai. Plus a scoring chart, picture puzzlers, and more!


Authors: Ryan Omega

