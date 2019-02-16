Anime Trivia Quizbook – From Easy to to Otaku Obscure

View larger $25.99 $11.97 - Select Qty - 1

Inspired by the soaring popularity of anime and the trivia sensation “You Don’t Know Jack,” the new Anime Trivia Quizbook series is a feast of challenging puzzlers to keep fans guessing and groaning. This first volume starts easy and goes insane, with 500 brain-popping questions and answers covering all the major genres- from giant robots and space aliens to silent samurai and giggly girls. With sidebars and tons of the weird stuff that anime fans can’t get enough of, it’s great for clubs and the perfect gift for any would-be expert. Categories include Puffball, Shonen and Shojo (boys’ and girls’ anime), Video Games, Romance, SF and Mecha, Anime Math Teasers, Gender-benders, and Voice Actors. There are special Speed Rounds for gutsy battleplay. Dozens of anime are represented here too, from Ai no Kusabi and Azure Dreams to Gekiganer and Idol Project, from Princess Mononoke and Pokemon to Zetsuai. Plus a scoring chart, picture puzzlers, and more!



Authors: Ryan Omega

