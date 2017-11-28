League of Legends 36 x 24 Inch Video Game Poster

$11.98
Details
In Riot Games’ League of Legends, players are formed into 2 even teams of Champions, 3v3 or 5v5. Each team begins on opposing sides of a map in an area called the “fountain,” near what is called a “Nexus.” A match is won when either the opposing team’s Nexus is destroyed or the other team surrenders. To destroy a Nexus, each team must work through a series of towers called “Turrets.” Turrets are often placed along a path to each base referred to as a “Lane.” Along the way, each player gains levels from killing the opposing team’s champions and “Minions” and defeating neutral monsters. Completing objectives rewards players with gold which is used to purchase items.
In League of Legends, each player starts at level 1 and can obtain the maximum of level 18 with their champion, leveling 4 different champion-specific abilities.
Specifications
- Size: 36x24 in
