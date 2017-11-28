League of Legends 36 x 24 Inch Video Game Poster

View larger $11.98 $8.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 171129-66943-1

Part No: 51676F

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints | Video Games

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Riot Games

Original U.S. Release: October 27, 2009

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Riot Games’ League of Legends, players are formed into 2 even teams of Champions, 3v3 or 5v5. Each team begins on opposing sides of a map in an area called the “fountain,” near what is called a “Nexus.” A match is won when either the opposing team’s Nexus is destroyed or the other team surrenders. To destroy a Nexus, each team must work through a series of towers called “Turrets.” Turrets are often placed along a path to each base referred to as a “Lane.” Along the way, each player gains levels from killing the opposing team’s champions and “Minions” and defeating neutral monsters. Completing objectives rewards players with gold which is used to purchase items.

In League of Legends, each player starts at level 1 and can obtain the maximum of level 18 with their champion, leveling 4 different champion-specific abilities.

Specifications

Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Brad Beaumont | Dameon Clarke | Doug Boyd | Erik Braa | Greg Chun | JB Blanc | Kelly Burge | Kevin Connolly | Laura Bailey | Rashida Clendening

Directors: Tom Cadwell

Project Name: League of Legends

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comics & Fantasy Art | Fantasy | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Riot Games | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Video Games