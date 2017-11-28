Twitter
League of Legends 36 x 24 Inch Video Game Poster

League of Legends 36 x 24 Inch Video Game Poster
$11.98

$8.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171129-66943-1
Part No: 51676F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints | Video Games
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Riot Games
Original U.S. Release: October 27, 2009
Details

In Riot Games’ League of Legends, players are formed into 2 even teams of Champions, 3v3 or 5v5. Each team begins on opposing sides of a map in an area called the “fountain,” near what is called a “Nexus.” A match is won when either the opposing team’s Nexus is destroyed or the other team surrenders. To destroy a Nexus, each team must work through a series of towers called “Turrets.” Turrets are often placed along a path to each base referred to as a “Lane.” Along the way, each player gains levels from killing the opposing team’s champions and “Minions” and defeating neutral monsters. Completing objectives rewards players with gold which is used to purchase items.

In League of Legends, each player starts at level 1 and can obtain the maximum of level 18 with their champion, leveling 4 different champion-specific abilities.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Brad Beaumont | Dameon Clarke | Doug Boyd | Erik Braa | Greg Chun | JB Blanc | Kelly Burge | Kevin Connolly | Laura Bailey | Rashida Clendening
Directors: Tom Cadwell
Project Name: League of Legends

