Radio City Music Hall New York City (1959) Photo Print

Radio City Music Hall New York City (1959) Photo Print [210907-0040]
Radio City Music Hall New York City (1959) Photo Print

Radio City Music Hall New York City (1959) Photo Print [210907-0040]

This photo enlargement features the famous Radio City Music Hall in New York City, taken in October of 1959. Far off in the background is a faded billboard for the 1947 film-noir Brute Force. Starring Burt Lancaster, Hume Cronyn, Charles Bickford and Yvonne De Carlo, the crime drama Brute Force takes place at a tough penitentiary, where prisoner Joe Collins (Burt Lancaster) is caught up in a battle of wills against Captain Munsey (Hume Cronyn), the power-hungry chief guard.

The entertainment venue Radio City Music Hall is located at 1260 Avenue of the Americas, within Rockefeller Center, in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

One of the notable parts of Radio City Music Hall – Nicknamed the Showplace of the Nation – is its large auditorium, which was the world’s largest when the Hall first opened. The Music Hall was initially intended to host stage shows, however the venue also hosted film-and-stage-spectacle performances through the 1970s, and was the site of several film premieres.

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...

