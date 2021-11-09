Share Page Support Us
Vintage Downtown Las Vegas Strip (1965) Photo Print [210907-0035]

Vintage Downtown Las Vegas Strip (1965) Photo Print [210907-0035]
$11.17
From: $9.97
Vintage Downtown Las Vegas Strip (1965) Photo Print [210907-0035]

This photo showcases the original Downtown Las Vegas Strip, circa June 1965. Pictured casino properties include the Golden Nugget Gambling Hall, Lucky Strike, the Pioneer Club, Las Vegas Club, and the infamous Binion’s Horseshoe Casino.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
