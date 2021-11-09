Vintage Downtown Las Vegas Strip (1965) Photo Print [210907-0035]

View larger $11.17

This photo showcases the original Downtown Las Vegas Strip, circa June 1965. Pictured casino properties include the Golden Nugget Gambling Hall, Lucky Strike, the Pioneer Club, Las Vegas Club, and the infamous Binion’s Horseshoe Casino.

