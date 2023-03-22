- Cast: Cade Woodward | Emily Blunt | John Krasinski | Leon Russom | Millicent Simmonds | Noah Jupe
- Directors: John Krasinski
- Composers: Marco Beltrami
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Drama | Horror | Monsters | Thrillers
- Studios: Milan Records | Paramount Pictures
- Original Release Date: April 6, 2018
- Product Release Date: June 26, 2018
- Rating: pg-13
A Quiet Place Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack RARE CD Edition. A Quiet Place takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing.
Playlists
It Hears You
A Quiet Family
Children Of The Corn
A Quiet Life
The Dinner Table
Something On The Roof
Babyproofing / Bonfire
Old Man
Labor Intensive
Kids Bonfire
Water In The Basement
Silo Attack
A Quiet Moment
Rising Pulse
All Together Now
Positive Feedback
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
