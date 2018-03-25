Twitter
Evita: The Complete Motion Picture Music Soundtrack 2-Disc Set

$8.99

$4.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180321-71090-1
UPC: 093624634621
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | Drama | History
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: January 10, 1997
Item Release Date: February 2, 2012
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This item is in very good shape, with some wear and a few scratches on the jewel case. The original liner notes are intact.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Antonio Banderas | Jimmy Nail | Jonathan Pryce | Julia Worsley | Julian Littman | Laura Pallas | Madonna | María Luján Hidalgo | Olga Merediz | Victoria Sus
Directors: Alan Parker
Project Name: Evita

