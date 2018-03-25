Spike Lee’s Clockers Original Soundtrack

CD SKU: 180321-71091-1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Studio: MCA Records

Original U.S. Release: September 13, 1995

Item Release Date: August 29, 1995

Rating: R

This item is in very good condition, with some wear on the jewel case and bends in the liner notes. The disc is in great shape.

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Delroy Lindo | Harvey Keitel | Isaiah Washington | John Turturro | Keith David | Mekhi Phifer | Regina Taylor | Sticky Fingaz | Thomas Jefferson Byrd

Directors: Spike Lee

Project Name: Clockers

Contributors: Brooklynytes | Buckshot Le Fonque | Chaka Khan | Crooklyn Dodgers | Des'ree | Marc Dorsey | Mega Banton | Rebelz Of Authority | Seal | Strictly Difficult

