Spike Lee’s Clockers Original Soundtrack

$13.99

$5.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180321-71091-1
UPC: 008811130428
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Drama | Mystery
Studio: MCA Records
Original U.S. Release: September 13, 1995
Item Release Date: August 29, 1995
Rating: R
This item is in very good condition, with some wear on the jewel case and bends in the liner notes. The disc is in great shape.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Delroy Lindo | Harvey Keitel | Isaiah Washington | John Turturro | Keith David | Mekhi Phifer | Regina Taylor | Sticky Fingaz | Thomas Jefferson Byrd
Directors: Spike Lee
Project Name: Clockers
Contributors: Brooklynytes | Buckshot Le Fonque | Chaka Khan | Crooklyn Dodgers | Des'ree | Marc Dorsey | Mega Banton | Rebelz Of Authority | Seal | Strictly Difficult

