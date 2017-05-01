Batman: The Complete Television Series Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector Set Adam West & Burt Ward

View larger $124.75 $114.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

TV’s iconic Dynamic Duo has been captured, along with a legion of abominable archenemies in a POW-erful numbered limited-edition collection. Featuring ALL 120 original broadcast episodes, ever popular guest stars like Julie Newmar and Cesar Romero, The Adam West Scrapbook, complete episode guide — and exploding with over 3 hours of all new extras — you can bring home all the crime fighting action that won generations of fans! For close to 50 years, the Batman TV show has delighted audiences.

The Batman television series starred Adam West as Batman, Burt Ward as Robin, Alan Napier as Alfred, Neil Hamilton as Commissioner Gordon, Stafford Repp as Chief O’Hara, Yvonne Craig as Batgirl, Cesar Romero as The Joker, Burgess Meredith as The Penguin, Eartha Kitt & Julie Newmar as The Catwoman, Frank Gorshin as The Riddler, Victor Buono as King Tut, Vincent Price as Egghead, Carolyn Jones as Marsha the Queen of Diamonds, Larry Anthony as Digby, Cliff Robertson as Shame, Gil Perkins as Dicer, Milton Berle as Louie the Lilac, David Wayne as The Mad Hatter and Don ‘Red’ Barry as Tarantula.

Special Features

Includes All 120 Original Broadcast Episodes Fully Remastered In HD

Highly Collectible Premiums

Hot Wheels Replica Batmobile

The Adam West Scrapbook

44 Vintage Trading Cards

Ultraviolet Digital Copy

32-Page Complete Episode Guide

OVER 3 Hours Of ALL NEW Extras

Hanging with Batman: A true slice of life in the words of Adam West

Holy Memorabilia Batman!: A journey into the most sought after collectables through the eyes of 3 extraordinary collectors

Batmania Born!: Building the World of Batman – Explore the art and design behind the fiction.

Bats of the Round Table: A candid conversation with Adam West and his celebrity friends, chatting all things Bat ’66.

Inventing Batman in the words of Adam West (episode 1 & 2): A rare treat for the fans as Adam discusses his script notes on bringing Batman to life in the first and second episodes

Na Na Na Batman!: Hollywood favorites stars and producers recount their favorite Batman memories

Specifications

Language: English

Subtitles: French, Latin Spanish

Number of Discs: 13

Runtime: 3019

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

