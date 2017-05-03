Twitter
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD

$39.99

$26.90


3 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 170503-64865-1
UPC: 786936852318
Part No: 141495
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Details

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars stand-alone films – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, an epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the STAR WARS timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

Special Features

  • The Stories: An intimate collection of stories that take you behind the scenes with filmmakers and cast to reveal how the film came to life.
  • A Rogue Idea
  • Jyn: The Rebel
  • Cassian: The Spy
  • K2SO: The Droid
  • Baze & Chirrut: Guardians of the Whills
  • Bodhi & Saw: The Pilot & the Revolutionary
  • The Empire
  • Visions of Hope: The Look of Rogue One
  • The Princess & the Governor
  • Epilogue: The Story Continues

Specifications

  • Audio: Master Audio 7.1
    5.1 Dolby Digital
  • Aspect Ratio: Blu-ray: 1080p High Definition Widescreen (2.39:1)
    DVD: Widescreen (2.39:1)
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French
  • Region: Blu-ray: A, B, C
    DVD: 1

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Jiang Wen | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed
Directors: Gareth Edwards

