Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD

View larger $39.99 $26.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170503-64865-1

UPC: 786936852318

Part No: 141495

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thriller | War

Studio: Lucasfilm

Original U.S. Release: December 16, 2016

Item Release Date: April 4, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars stand-alone films – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, an epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the STAR WARS timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

Special Features

The Stories: An intimate collection of stories that take you behind the scenes with filmmakers and cast to reveal how the film came to life.

A Rogue Idea

Jyn: The Rebel

Cassian: The Spy

K2SO: The Droid

Baze & Chirrut: Guardians of the Whills

Bodhi & Saw: The Pilot & the Revolutionary

The Empire

Visions of Hope: The Look of Rogue One

The Princess & the Governor

Epilogue: The Story Continues

Specifications

Audio: Master Audio 7.1

5.1 Dolby Digital

Aspect Ratio: Blu-ray: 1080p High Definition Widescreen (2.39:1)

DVD: Widescreen (2.39:1)

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Region: Blu-ray: A, B, C

DVD: 1

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Jiang Wen | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed

Directors: Gareth Edwards

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Digital | Drama | DVD | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | War