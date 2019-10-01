Mobile Suit Gundam: Awakening, Escalation, Confrontation by Yoshiyuki Tomino (2004)

$17.00
ISBN-10: 1880656868
ISBN-13: 9781880656860
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: April 1, 2004
Details
Called “a cornerstone of anime SF,” Japan’s Gundam franchise that began in 1979 now boasts a worldwide cult of devotees. In the Gundam universe, the Earth Federation battles rebellious off-world colonies, and “Newtype” warriors with evolved mentality pilot gargantuan suits of high-tech armor. This novelization presents creator Yoshiyuki Tomino’s unvarnished vision for his own core series, with richer characterizations and a shocking ending. Controversial when it first appeared in English in 1990, the trilogy is being brought to fans in a single re-edited volume.
Introduction by Gundam expert Mark Simmons.
Specifications
- Pages: 480
- Language: English
- Size: 6 x 0.9 x 8.9 in
Project Name: Mobile Suit Gundam
Authors: Yoshiyuki Tomino
