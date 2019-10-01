Mobile Suit Gundam: Awakening, Escalation, Confrontation by Yoshiyuki Tomino (2004)

View larger $17.00 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Details

Called “a cornerstone of anime SF,” Japan’s Gundam franchise that began in 1979 now boasts a worldwide cult of devotees. In the Gundam universe, the Earth Federation battles rebellious off-world colonies, and “Newtype” warriors with evolved mentality pilot gargantuan suits of high-tech armor. This novelization presents creator Yoshiyuki Tomino’s unvarnished vision for his own core series, with richer characterizations and a shocking ending. Controversial when it first appeared in English in 1990, the trilogy is being brought to fans in a single re-edited volume.

Introduction by Gundam expert Mark Simmons.

Project Name: Mobile Suit Gundam

Authors: Yoshiyuki Tomino

