Mobile Suit Gundam: Awakening, Escalation, Confrontation by Yoshiyuki Tomino (2004)

View larger

Softcover BookSKU: 191001-79176-1
ISBN-10: 1880656868
ISBN-13: 9781880656860
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: April 1, 2004
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Called “a cornerstone of anime SF,” Japan’s Gundam franchise that began in 1979 now boasts a worldwide cult of devotees. In the Gundam universe, the Earth Federation battles rebellious off-world colonies, and “Newtype” warriors with evolved mentality pilot gargantuan suits of high-tech armor. This novelization presents creator Yoshiyuki Tomino’s unvarnished vision for his own core series, with richer characterizations and a shocking ending. Controversial when it first appeared in English in 1990, the trilogy is being brought to fans in a single re-edited volume.

Introduction by Gundam expert Mark Simmons.

Specifications

  • Pages: 480
  • Language: English
  • Size: 6 x 0.9 x 8.9 in


Project Name: Mobile Suit Gundam
Authors: Yoshiyuki Tomino

Categories

