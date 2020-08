View larger $18.99 $16.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy

Studio: Shout Factory

Original U.S. Release: August 31, 2002

Item Release Date: December 10, 2019

Rating: PG

Satoshi Kon’s Millenium Actress 18 x 24 inch Limited Edition Lithograph. The item is in great condition and may have a few bends.

Size: 18 x 24 in

Cast: Fumiko Orikasa | Hirotaka Suzuoki | Hisako Kyôda | Kan Tokumaru | Mami Koyama | Miyoko Shôji | Shouko Tsuda | Shôzô Îzuka | Takkô Ishimori | Tomie Kataoka

Directors: Satoshi Kon

Project Name: Millenium Actress

