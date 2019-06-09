Share Page Support Us
World War Z Advance Reader’s Edition – Uncorrected Proof (2006)

World War Z Advance Reader's Edition – Uncorrected Proof (2006)
World War Z Advance Reader’s Edition – Uncorrected Proof (2006)
World War Z Advance Reader’s Edition – Uncorrected Proof (2006)
World War Z Advance Reader’s Edition – Uncorrected Proof (2006)

$18.99

$11.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190609-78019-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Horror | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is an Advance Reader’s Edition of author Max Brooks’ zombie apocalypse novel World War Z, which was later turned into the 2013 Brad Pitt movie.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Cast: Brad Pitt | Daniella Kertesz | David Morse | Elyes Gabel | Fana Mokoena | James Badge Dale | Ludi Boeken | Matthew Fox | Mireille Enos | Peter Capaldi
Directors: Marc Forster
Project Name: World War Z
Authors: Max Brooks

