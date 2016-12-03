Death Walks Twice: Two Films by Luciano Ercoli 4-Disc Limited Edition Boxset (includes Death Walks on High Heels and Death Walks at Midnight)

View larger $58.00 $46.20 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Mystery | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: November 30, 1971

Item Release Date: April 5, 2016

Rating: NR

Details

Emerging at the peak of the giallo boom of the early 70s, Luciano Ercoli s Death Walks films are two superlative examples of the genre linked by their shared casting of the stunning Nieves Navarro (billed under her adopted stage name of Susan Scott) as the lead woman in peril.

In Death Walks on High Heels (1971), exotic dancer Nicole (Navarro), the daughter of a murdered jewel thief, finds herself terrorised by a black-clad assailant determined on procuring her father s stolen gems. Fleeing Paris and her knife-wielding pursuer, Nicole arrives in London only to discover that death stalks her at every corner.

Returning in Death Walks at Midnight (1972), Navarro stars as Valentina a model who, in the midst of a drug-fuelled photoshoot, witnesses a brutal murder in the apartment opposite hers. But when it becomes clear that the savage slaying she describes relates to a crime that took place six months earlier, the police are at a loss – forcing Valentina to solve the mystery alone.

Offering up all the glamour, perversity and narrative twists and turns that are typical of the giallo genre at its best, Luciano Ercoli s Death Walks on High Heels and Death Walks at Midnight anticipate the super-stylized trappings of Brian De Palma s early psycho thrillers (most notably, Dressed to Kill).

Special Features

Limited Edition boxed-set (3000 copies)

Brand new 2K restorations of the films from the original camera negatives

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original Italian and English soundtracks in mono audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-rays)

Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian soundtracks

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtracks

Limited Edition 60-page booklet containing new writing from authors Danny Shipka (Perverse Titillation: The Exploitation Cinema of Italy, Spain and France), Troy Howarth (So Deadly, So Perverse: 50 Years of Italian Giallo Films) and writer Leonard Jacobs, illustrated with original archive stills and posters

Death Walks on High Heels

Audio commentary by film critic Tim Lucas

Introduction to the film by screenwriter Ernesto Gastaldi

Newly-edited archive interview with director Luciano Ercoli and actress Nieves Navarro

Master of Giallo brand new interview in which Gastaldi discusses Death Walks on High Heels and offers up his thoughts as to what constitutes a good giallo

An interview with composer Stelvio Cipriani

Original Italian trailer

Original English trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx

Death Walks at Midnight

Audio commentary by film critic Tim Lucas

Introduction to the film by screenwriter Ernesto Gastaldi

Extended 105 minute TV version of the feature

Crime Does Pay brand new interview in which Gastaldi discusses Death Walks at Midnight and a career script-writing crime films

Desperately Seeking Susan a visual essay by Michael Mackenzie exploring the distinctive giallo collaborations between director Luciano Ercoli and star Nieves Navarro

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx

Specifications

Runtime: 208 minutes

Region: All

Number of Discs: 4

Language: Italian

Subtitles: English/English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1, Anamorphic, Limited Edition, NTSC, Widescreen

Audio: DTS-HD MA 1.0

Cast: Carlo Gentili | Claudie Lange | Claudio Pellegrini | Fabrizio Moresco | Frank Wolff | George Rigaud | Ivano Staccioli | José Manuel Martín | Luciano Rossi | Nieves Navarro | Pietro Martellanza | Raúl Aparici | Simón Andreu

Directors: Luciano Ercoli

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Mystery | Suspense | Thriller