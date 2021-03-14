Dark Intruder Blu-ray

View larger $24.99

Brand New 2K Master! Dark Intruder stars Leslie Nielsen (Forbidden Planet) as Brett Kingsford, an Occult expert who is brought in by police to help solve a series of murders in which a mystical statue is left at each crime scene. Kingsford soon discovers a mysterious connection between the victims in this gothic horror tale full of atmosphere and suspense that slowly draws viewers into the mystery until the final terrifying reveal. Co-starring Peter Mark Richman (Agent for H.A.R.M.), Judi Meredith (Jack the Giant Killer), Werner Klemperer (TV’s Hogan’s Heroes), Al Lettieri (Mr. Majestyk) and Peter Brocco (The Balcony). Dark Intruder was written by legendary screenwriter Barré Lyndon (Hangover Square, The War of the Worlds) and directed by television and film veteran Harvey Hart (Bus Riley’s Back in Town, The Pyx, Shoot).

Special Features

Brand New 2K Master

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian/Screenwriter Gary Gerani

NEW Interview with Mike Westmore, Makeup Artist Bud Westmore's Nephew

Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: DTS

Runtime: 60 min

