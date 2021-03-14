Buried Alive Blu-ray Edition

- Cast: Brian Libby | David Youse | Donald Hotton | Hoyt Axton | Jay Gerber | Jennifer Jason Leigh | Michael Keep | Tim Matheson | Wayne Grace | William Atherton
- Directors: Frank Darabont
- Project Name Buried Alive
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Horror | Romance | Television
- Studios: Kino Lorber
- Original Release Date: May 9, 1990
- Product Release Date: January 12, 2021
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Frank Darabont | Jennifer Jason Leigh
From Frank Darabont, the acclaimed director of The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, The Majestic and The Mist, comes this gripping thriller starring Tim Matheson (Impulse, Up the Creek), Jennifer Jason Leigh (Rush, Flesh+Blood), William Atherton (Die Hard, Oscar) and Hoyt Axton (Gremlins, Disorganized Crime). Clint Goodman (Matheson) enjoys the simple life he’s created in the small town where he grew up. However, his wife (Leigh) yearns for a more glamorous existence and begins an affair with the local doctor, who offers her a sinister but seemingly perfect way out. But the illicit couple’s insatiable greed produces some grave consequences that lead to a heart-pounding conclusion. With a teleplay by Mark Patrick Carducci (Pumpkinhead), based on a story by David A. Davies (Gas Pump Girls), Buried Alive is an engrossing suspense tale with stylish direction and fine performances that keeps you on the edge of your seat until the final frame.
Special Features
- Brand New 2K Master
- NEW Interview with Actor William Atherton
- NEW Audio Commentary by Entertainment Journalist and Author Bryan Reesman
- Official Trailers
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Subtitles: English
- Language: English
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.37:1
- Audio: DTS Stereo
- People / Bands: Brian Libby | David Youse | Donald Hotton | Frank Darabont | Hoyt Axton | Jay Gerber | Jennifer Jason Leigh | Michael Keep | Tim Matheson | Wayne Grace | William Atherton
- Shows / Movies: Buried Alive
- Genres: Horror | Romance | Television
- Studios / Manufacturers: Kino Lorber
- Product Types: Blu-ray | Movies & TV