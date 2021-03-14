Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Buried Alive Blu-ray Edition

Buried Alive Blu-ray Edition
View larger
$24.99
$20.97
See Options

3 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210314-85696-1
UPC: 738329250744
Part No: K25074
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

From Frank Darabont, the acclaimed director of The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, The Majestic and The Mist, comes this gripping thriller starring Tim Matheson (Impulse, Up the Creek), Jennifer Jason Leigh (Rush, Flesh+Blood), William Atherton (Die Hard, Oscar) and Hoyt Axton (Gremlins, Disorganized Crime). Clint Goodman (Matheson) enjoys the simple life he’s created in the small town where he grew up. However, his wife (Leigh) yearns for a more glamorous existence and begins an affair with the local doctor, who offers her a sinister but seemingly perfect way out. But the illicit couple’s insatiable greed produces some grave consequences that lead to a heart-pounding conclusion. With a teleplay by Mark Patrick Carducci (Pumpkinhead), based on a story by David A. Davies (Gas Pump Girls), Buried Alive is an engrossing suspense tale with stylish direction and fine performances that keeps you on the edge of your seat until the final frame.

Special Features

  • Brand New 2K Master
  • NEW Interview with Actor William Atherton
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Entertainment Journalist and Author Bryan Reesman
  • Official Trailers
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: English
  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.37:1
  • Audio: DTS Stereo
Explore More...

Related Items

Sorceress Uncensored Director Approved Edition
Prometheus: Life and Death / Aliens Defiance 11×17 inch Double-Sided Comics Poster [D95]
The Return of Swamp Thing 2-Disc Special Collector’s Edition – MVD Rewind Collection
The Baby Special Edition Blu-ray
Dawn of the Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Tyler Bates
Clive Barker’s Hellraiser Pinhead 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Re-Animator Special Edition Blu-ray (2018)
Hobgoblins Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 13 with Spider-Man Poster Insert (July 19, 1972)
Stephen King’s Cycle of the Werewolf: A Novel Paperback Illustrated by Bernie Wrightson
Blu-raySKU: 210314-85696-1
UPC: 738329250744
Part No: K25074
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New