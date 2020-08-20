Pet Sematary 30th Anniversary Exclusive Mondo Steelbook Blu-ray Edition + Collector’s Poster (2019) NEW SEALED [D45]

$24.99
$22.97
UPC: 032429317469
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Stephen King items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror
Original U.S. Release: April 21, 1989
Item Release Date: March 26, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Pet Sematary 30th Anniversary Exclusive Mondo Steelbook Blu-ray Edition + Classic Collector’s Poster Reproduction (2019).
NOTE: The image of the open case is a stock photo for reference only. This is a new and sealed item.
Special Features
- Fear and Remembrance: A look back at the classic with the cast and crew of 2019's Pet Sematary
- Revisitation: A new interview with Mary Lambert
- Three New Behind-the-Scenes Image Galleries: Including never-before-seen storyboards
- Commentary with Mary Lambert
- Filming the Horror Cult Classic
- Stephen King Territory Featurette
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Dale Midkiff | Denise Crosby | Fred Gwynne | Michael Lombard | Stephen King
Directors: Mary Lambert
Project Name: Pet Sematary
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | DVD | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Movies & TV