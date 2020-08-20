Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Pet Sematary 30th Anniversary Exclusive Mondo Steelbook Blu-ray Edition + Collector’s Poster (2019) NEW SEALED [D45]

Pet Sematary 30th Anniversary Exclusive Mondo Steelbook Blu-ray Edition + Collector’s Poster (2019) NEW SEALED [D45]
View larger
Pet Sematary 30th Anniversary Exclusive Mondo Steelbook Blu-ray Edition + Collector’s Poster (2019) NEW SEALED [D45]
Pet Sematary 30th Anniversary Exclusive Mondo Steelbook Blu-ray Edition + Collector’s Poster (2019) NEW SEALED [D45]

$24.99

$22.97


1 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 200820-81719-1
UPC: 032429317469
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Stephen King  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror
Original U.S. Release: April 21, 1989
Item Release Date: March 26, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Pet Sematary 30th Anniversary Exclusive Mondo Steelbook Blu-ray Edition + Classic Collector’s Poster Reproduction (2019).

NOTE: The image of the open case is a stock photo for reference only. This is a new and sealed item.

Special Features

  • Fear and Remembrance: A look back at the classic with the cast and crew of 2019's Pet Sematary
  • Revisitation: A new interview with Mary Lambert
  • Three New Behind-the-Scenes Image Galleries: Including never-before-seen storyboards
  • Commentary with Mary Lambert
  • Filming the Horror Cult Classic
  • Stephen King Territory Featurette

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Dale Midkiff | Denise Crosby | Fred Gwynne | Michael Lombard | Stephen King
Directors: Mary Lambert
Project Name: Pet Sematary

Related Items

Cujo Music from the Motion Picture Composed and Conducted by Charles Bernstein – Limited Edition Vinyl
Hong Kong Action Cinema by Bey Logan (1996) [193161]
Inu-Yasha: A Feudal Fairy Tale Part 6 Number 2 [BK07]
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season 3-Disc Blu-ray Special Edition with Exclusive Cryptozoic Trading Card
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back Drew Struzan Painted Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Wonder Woman Linda Carter Portrait 24 X 36 inch Television Series Poster
Funko POP Star Wars Rebels Chopper Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #133
Night on Earth Original Soundtrack Recording CD (Import)
The Movies: Revised and Updated 1st Paperback Edition (1970) [1931135]
Larry Cohen’s The Stuff Special Edition Blu-ray

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | DVD | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Movies & TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *