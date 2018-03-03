Basket Case Limited Slipcover Edition Blu-ray (2018)

View larger $39.95 $25.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: April 2, 1982

Item Release Date: February 27, 2018

Rating: NR

Details

The tenant in room 7 is very small, very twisted, and very mad.

The feature debut of director Frank Henenlotter (Brain Damage, Frankenhooker), 1982’s Basket Case is perhaps his most revered – a riotous and blood-spattered midnight movie experience, now immortalized in a lavish new 4K restoration by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

Duane Bradley is a pretty ordinary guy. His formerly conjoined twin Belial, on the other hand, is a deformed, fleshy lump whom he carries around in a wicker basket. Arriving in the Big Apple and taking up a room at the seedy Hotel Broslin, the pair set about hunting down and butchering the surgeons responsible for their separation. But tensions flare up when Duane starts spending time with a pretty blonde secretary, and Belial’s homicidal tendencies reach bloody new extremes.

Filmed on a shoestring budget against the backdrop of 1980s New York (where the movie would become a staple of the infamous 42nd Street grindhouse circuit), Basket Case has clawed its way from its humble origins to become one of the most celebrated cult movies of all time.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original Uncompressed Mono Audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with writer/director Frank Henenlotter and star Kevin Van Hentenryck

Basket Case 3-1/2: An Interview with Duane Bradley - Frank Henenlotter revisits Duane Bradley decades after the events of the original Basket Case

Seeing Double: The Basket Case Twins - a brand new interview with Florence and Maryellen Schultz, the twin nurses from Basket Case

Brand new making-of featurette containing new interviews with producer Edgar Ievins, casting person/actress Ilze Balodis, associate producer/effects artist Ugis Nigals and Belial performer Kika Nigals

Blood, BASKET and Beyond - a brand new interview with actress Beverly Bonner

Belial Goes to the Drive-In - a brand new interview with film critic Joe Bob Briggs

Outtakes Featurette

In Search of the Hotel Broslin - archive location featurette

Slash of the Knife (1972) - short film by Frank Henenlotter

Belial's Dream (2017, 5 mins) - brand new Basket Case-inspired animated short by filmmaker Robert Morgan

Behind-the-scenes of Belial's Dream

Trailers, TV Spots and Radio Spots

Extensive Still Galleries

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Audio: Mono

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:11

Language: English

Runtime: 91

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Beverly Bonner | Bill Freeman | Diana Browne | Joe Clarke | Kevin Van Hentenryck | Lloyd Pace | Robert Vogel | Terri Susan Smith

Directors: Frank Henenlotter

Project Name: Basket Case

