Basket Case Limited Slipcover Edition Blu-ray (2018)

$39.95
$25.97
UPC: 760137105282
Part No: AV119
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Frank Henenlotter items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: April 2, 1982
Item Release Date: February 27, 2018
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The tenant in room 7 is very small, very twisted, and very mad.
The feature debut of director Frank Henenlotter (Brain Damage, Frankenhooker), 1982’s Basket Case is perhaps his most revered – a riotous and blood-spattered midnight movie experience, now immortalized in a lavish new 4K restoration by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).
Duane Bradley is a pretty ordinary guy. His formerly conjoined twin Belial, on the other hand, is a deformed, fleshy lump whom he carries around in a wicker basket. Arriving in the Big Apple and taking up a room at the seedy Hotel Broslin, the pair set about hunting down and butchering the surgeons responsible for their separation. But tensions flare up when Duane starts spending time with a pretty blonde secretary, and Belial’s homicidal tendencies reach bloody new extremes.
Filmed on a shoestring budget against the backdrop of 1980s New York (where the movie would become a staple of the infamous 42nd Street grindhouse circuit), Basket Case has clawed its way from its humble origins to become one of the most celebrated cult movies of all time.
Special Features
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original Uncompressed Mono Audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary with writer/director Frank Henenlotter and star Kevin Van Hentenryck
- Basket Case 3-1/2: An Interview with Duane Bradley - Frank Henenlotter revisits Duane Bradley decades after the events of the original Basket Case
- Seeing Double: The Basket Case Twins - a brand new interview with Florence and Maryellen Schultz, the twin nurses from Basket Case
- Brand new making-of featurette containing new interviews with producer Edgar Ievins, casting person/actress Ilze Balodis, associate producer/effects artist Ugis Nigals and Belial performer Kika Nigals
- Blood, BASKET and Beyond - a brand new interview with actress Beverly Bonner
- Belial Goes to the Drive-In - a brand new interview with film critic Joe Bob Briggs
- Outtakes Featurette
- In Search of the Hotel Broslin - archive location featurette
- Slash of the Knife (1972) - short film by Frank Henenlotter
- Belial's Dream (2017, 5 mins) - brand new Basket Case-inspired animated short by filmmaker Robert Morgan
- Behind-the-scenes of Belial's Dream
- Trailers, TV Spots and Radio Spots
- Extensive Still Galleries
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Audio: Mono
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:11
- Language: English
- Runtime: 91
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: A,B,C
Cast: Beverly Bonner | Bill Freeman | Diana Browne | Joe Clarke | Kevin Van Hentenryck | Lloyd Pace | Robert Vogel | Terri Susan Smith
Directors: Frank Henenlotter
Project Name: Basket Case
Related Items
Categories
Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Throwback Space