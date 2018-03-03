Scalpel Special Edition Blu-ray (2018)

$39.95
Details
He lost the face of the woman he loved… So he gave it to someone else.
US television staple Robert Lansing (Star Trek, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Twilight Zone) stars as a deranged surgeon in this twisty-turny psychological thriller from Blood Rage director John Grissmer.
In Scalpel, Lansing plays Dr. Phillip Reynolds, a man whose daughter Heather (Judith Chapman, As the World Turns, General Hospital) has run away from home a year prior following the suspicious death of her boyfriend. When he happens across a young woman one night, her face beaten beyond recognition, the unhinged Reynolds sees his an opportunity to put his trusty scalpel to use – hatching a plan to “reconstruct” her face in the image of his missing daughter, and so claim her sizeable inheritance.
Photographed by celebrated cinematographer Edward Lachman, who would go on to serve as DP on the likes of Erin Brockovich and The Virgin Suicides, Scalpel is an exemplary slice of Southern-fried gothic, filled finally rescued from VHS obscurity in this revelatory new Blu-ray edition from Arrow Video.
Special Features
- Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original Uncompressed Mono Audio Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary by film historian Richard Harland Smith
- Brand new crew interviews
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil
- FIRST PRESSING: Collector’s booklet with new writing on the film by Bill Ackerman
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Language: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Mono
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Runtime: 95
- Region: A,B,C
Cast: Arlen Dean Snyder | Bruce Atkins | David Scarroll | Judith Chapman | Muriel Moore | Robert Lansing | Sandy Martin
Directors: John Grissmer
Project Name: Scalpel
