For A Few Dollars More 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Original U.S. Release: May 10, 1967

In Sergio Leone’s classic Spaghetti Western For A Few Dollars More, Clint Eastwood plays Monco, a bounty killer chasing El Indio (Gian Maria Volontè) and his gang. During his search, he meets Col. Douglas Mortimer (Lee Van Cleef), another bounty killer. The two decide to make a partnership, chase the bad guys together and split the reward. However Col. Mortimer has ulterior motives that go beyond money.

Cast: Aldo Sambrell | Clint Eastwood | Gian Maria Volontè | Klaus Kinski | Lee Van Cleef | Luigi Pistilli | Mario Brega

Directors: Sergio Leone

Project Name: For A Few Dollars More

