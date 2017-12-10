For A Few Dollars More 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98
Details
In Sergio Leone’s classic Spaghetti Western For A Few Dollars More, Clint Eastwood plays Monco, a bounty killer chasing El Indio (Gian Maria Volontè) and his gang. During his search, he meets Col. Douglas Mortimer (Lee Van Cleef), another bounty killer. The two decide to make a partnership, chase the bad guys together and split the reward. However Col. Mortimer has ulterior motives that go beyond money.
Cast: Aldo Sambrell | Clint Eastwood | Gian Maria Volontè | Klaus Kinski | Lee Van Cleef | Luigi Pistilli | Mario Brega
Directors: Sergio Leone
Project Name: For A Few Dollars More
