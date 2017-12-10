Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

For A Few Dollars More 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

For A Few Dollars More 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
View larger

$13.98

$10.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171211-68855-1
Part No: R20845
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Clint Eastwood | Sergio Leone  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Western
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: United Artists
Original U.S. Release: May 10, 1967
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Sergio Leone’s classic Spaghetti Western For A Few Dollars More, Clint Eastwood plays Monco, a bounty killer chasing El Indio (Gian Maria Volontè) and his gang. During his search, he meets Col. Douglas Mortimer (Lee Van Cleef), another bounty killer. The two decide to make a partnership, chase the bad guys together and split the reward. However Col. Mortimer has ulterior motives that go beyond money.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Aldo Sambrell | Clint Eastwood | Gian Maria Volontè | Klaus Kinski | Lee Van Cleef | Luigi Pistilli | Mario Brega
Directors: Sergio Leone
Project Name: For A Few Dollars More

Related Items

Bruce Lee Yellow Tracksuit Stripe Pose Short Sleeve Apparel
Corruption Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
Bruce Lee Yellow Tracksuit Stripe Pose Childrens Apparel
SDCC 2008 Star Wars Clone Commander Blue Hard Plastic Mask
The Bourne Supremacy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by John Powell
Metropolis Directed by Fritz Lang 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Lucio Fulci’s Horror Manhattan Baby 3-Disc Limited Edition
Home Alone 25th Anniversary Collection
Dark Skies Soundtrack – 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Television Score by Michael Hoenig & Mark Snow
Night of the Living Dead 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Throwback Space | United Artists | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *