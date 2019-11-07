Birth.Movies.Death. Magazine Quentin Tarantino Special Collector’s Issue

$46.99
Alamo Drafthouse and Birth.Movies.Death. Magazine celebrated the release of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with this collectible magazine, and they pulled out all the stops.
Inside, you’ll find: an exclusive interview with Robert Kurtzman, an eye-popping spread featuring some of Mondo’s best Tarantino posters (including a 4-foot gatefold poster illustrated by Ken Taylor), deep-dive essays concerning our favorite elements of the ever-expanding Tarantinoverse and much, much more.
Articles Included
- The Dawn Of DUSK: A Chat With Robert Kurtzman
- “Pack Of Red Apples, $1.40”: A Look At The Tarantinoverse
- Blood Is Compulsory: The Evolution Of Quentin Tarantino’s Violent Language
- THE BAD MOTHER****ER’S GUIDE TO SAMUEL L. JACKSON
- A Banned Apart: Reservoir Dogs’ UK Wilderness Years
- The Bruised, Charred, Immense Heart of PULP FICTION
Publication: Birth Movies Death
Subject: Quentin Tarantino
