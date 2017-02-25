Twitter
Fright Night Original Soundtrack (first time ever on CD)
In 1985 a little film called Fright Night became a sleeper hit. Beloved by critics and audiences the world over the movie gained fans and appreciation and is now a cult classic. The film has spawned a sequel and a reboot. The movie was written and directed by Tom Holland and starred William Ragsdale, Chris Sarandon, Amanda Bearse, Stephen Geoffreys and Roddy McDowall. Fright Night features music by J.Geils Band, Devo, Autograph, Ian Hunter, Sparks and the theme for “Come To Me” by composer Brad Fiedel. Track Listing: “Fright Night” (The J. Geils Band) “You Can’t Hide from the Beast Inside” (Autograph) “Good Man in a Bad Time” (Ian Hunter) “Rock Myself to Sleep” (April Wine) “Let’s Talk” (Devo) “Armies of the Night” (Sparks) “Give It Up” (Evelyn “Champagne” King) “Save Me Tonight” (White Sister) “Boppin’ Tonight” (Fabulous Fontaines) “Come to Me” (Brad Fiedel)

  • First time ever released on CD

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 36

Cast: Amanda Bearse | Art Evans | Bob Corff | Chris Sarandon | Dorothy Fielding | Jonathan Stark | Roddy McDowall | Stephen Geoffreys | Stewart Stern | William Ragsdale
Directors: Tom Holland

