Set of 8 Original Superman 2 U.S. Color 8×10 Photo Lobby Cards (1981) Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Terence Stamp [S49]

These are original 8 x 10 inch U.S. lobby card sets for the action adventure film Superman II, starring Christopher Reeve as the titular superhero. The sets are in excellent condition and have been stored for many years, so there may be some wear, creasing and corner dings from storage, along with minor edge yellowing on backside. Please review listing images for condition details.

These lobby card still photo sets were published by Budmore Publishing Corp. in 1981, under license from DC Comics.

The this sequel to the original cult classic superhero movie, Superman (Christopher Reeve) agrees to sacrifice his powers in order to develop a relationship with Lois Lane (Margot Kidder), unaware that three Kryptonian criminals he inadvertently released are in the midst of conquering Earth.

The complete cast of Superman II includes Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor, Christopher Reeve as Superman a.k.a. Clark Kent, Ned Beatty as Otis, Jackie Cooper as Perry White, Sarah Douglas as Ursa, Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, Jack O’Halloran as Non, Valerie Perrine as Eve Teschmacher, Susannah York as Lara, Clifton James, E.G. Marshall as The President, Marc McClure as Jimmy Olsen and Terence Stamp as General Zod.