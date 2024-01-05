George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead Original Theatrical Library Cues Soundtrack Retro Colored Vinyl Edition (SEALED)

View larger $76.67

George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead Original Theatrical Library Cues Soundtrack Retro Colored Vinyl Edition

Please Note: You are purchasing a new and sealed edition of this movie soundtrack. The photos are for reference to the vinyl color and package contents only.

Presenting George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead Original Theatrical Soundtrack. This expansive three LP set features the complete De Wolfe library cues from Romero’s 1978 cut of the zombie classic for the first time on vinyl. This special release of the iconic Dawn Of The Dead soundtrack features the U.S. theatrical soundtrack, including “Cause I’m A Man” by the British band Pretty Things, as well as fan favorite “The Gonk” by composer Herbert Chappell.

Dawn of the Dead (also known internationally as Zombi) was written by Romero in collaboration with Italian filmmaker, Dario Argento. It is the second film of Romero’s Living Dead Trilogy, and shows in a larger scale the apocalyptic effects of the dead returning to life, and seeking human victims.

George A. Romero’s Dawn Of The Dead is considered to be one of the greatest and most compelling zombie films ever made by blending horror, gore, and social commentary on material society. Roger Ebert gave the film four out of four stars and called it “one of the best horror films ever made.” The film was selected as one of The 500 Greatest Movies of All Time by Empire Magazine in 2008. It was also named as one of The Best 1000 Movies Ever Made, a list published by The New York Times.

Waxwork Records is proud to release George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead Original Theatrical Soundtrack loaded with features including 3xLP colored vinyl, deluxe heavyweight triple gatefold packaging with matte satin coating, artwork by Ruiz Burgos, a four page booklet, and extensive liner notes by Living Dead film music archivist and historian Jim Cirronella.

The De Wolfe Library Cues from Dawn of the Dead were performed by Paul Lemel, Derek Laren, Eric Towren, Simon Park, Jack Trombey and Herbert Chappell.

Special Features

The Complete De Wolfe Library Cues from the 1978 Theatrical Release

First Time On Vinyl

3xLP Retro Colored Vinyl

Artwork by Ruiz Burgos

Exclusive Liner Notes by Living Dead film music archivist and historian Jim Cirronella

Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

Four Page Illustrated Booklet

