George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead Original Theatrical Library Cues Soundtrack Retro Colored Vinyl Edition (SEALED)

George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead Original Theatrical Library Cues Soundtrack Retro Colored Vinyl Edition
Presenting George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead Original Theatrical Soundtrack. This expansive three LP set features the complete De Wolfe library cues from Romero’s 1978 cut of the zombie classic for the first time on vinyl. This special release of the iconic Dawn Of The Dead soundtrack features the U.S. theatrical soundtrack, including “Cause I’m A Man” by the British band Pretty Things, as well as fan favorite “The Gonk” by composer Herbert Chappell.
Dawn of the Dead (also known internationally as Zombi) was written by Romero in collaboration with Italian filmmaker, Dario Argento. It is the second film of Romero’s Living Dead Trilogy, and shows in a larger scale the apocalyptic effects of the dead returning to life, and seeking human victims.
George A. Romero’s Dawn Of The Dead is considered to be one of the greatest and most compelling zombie films ever made by blending horror, gore, and social commentary on material society. Roger Ebert gave the film four out of four stars and called it “one of the best horror films ever made.” The film was selected as one of The 500 Greatest Movies of All Time by Empire Magazine in 2008. It was also named as one of The Best 1000 Movies Ever Made, a list published by The New York Times.
Waxwork Records is proud to release George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead Original Theatrical Soundtrack loaded with features including 3xLP colored vinyl, deluxe heavyweight triple gatefold packaging with matte satin coating, artwork by Ruiz Burgos, a four page booklet, and extensive liner notes by Living Dead film music archivist and historian Jim Cirronella.
The De Wolfe Library Cues from Dawn of the Dead were performed by Paul Lemel, Derek Laren, Eric Towren, Simon Park, Jack Trombey and Herbert Chappell.
Special Features
- The Complete De Wolfe Library Cues from the 1978 Theatrical Release
- First Time On Vinyl
- 3xLP Retro Colored Vinyl
- Artwork by Ruiz Burgos
- Exclusive Liner Notes by Living Dead film music archivist and historian Jim Cirronella
- Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
- Four Page Illustrated Booklet
Playlists
Cosmogony Part 1 (Paul Lemel)
Dramatic Moments (Derek Laren)
Sinistre (Derek Laren)
Dramatic Moments 2 (Derek Laren)
Violence (Eric Towren)
Cosmogony Part 3 (Paul Lemel)
Eclipse
Dark Forest
Cause I'm A Man
Figments (Simon Park)
Dynamise 65
Cosmogony Part 4 (Paul Lemel)
The Mask Of Death (Jack Trombey)
Cosmogony Part 2 (Paul Lemel)
Victorian Vintage
Queka
Scary I
Scary II
Zap
Spinechiller (Jack Trombey)
Violent Pay-Off Version 2
Waiting For The Man
Flossie
Neurotic Bird
Desert De Glace
Dank Earth Part 1
Red Sequence
Barrage
Face At The Window
We Are The Champions
Ragtime Razzmatazz
Tango Tango
Fugarock
Sonata
El Chaco
Dramaturgy Part 1 (Paul Lemel)
Night Life
Sun High (Simon Park)
Cantando
On His Own
Mechanical High Jinks
Dramaturgy Part 2 (Paul Lemel)
So Fantastico
Violence Sting 1
Caverne De Glace
Dramatic Moments 3 (Derek Laren)
Deserted Vaults
Action Pack
Kadath
Proud Action
Dramatic Movements 4 (Derek Laren)
The Gonk (Herbert Chappell)