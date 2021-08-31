Dirt Track Modified Stock Car Race in 1950’s San Francisco Bay Area Photo [210825-1]

View larger $10.05

Dirt Track Modified Stock Car Race in 1950’s San Francisco Bay Area Photo.

Modified stock car racing is a type of automobile racing that involves custom-built vehicles pitted against each other on dirt-covered oval tracks. The sport was first established in the United States after World War II and was characterized early on by its participants’ modification of passenger cars in pursuit of higher speeds, hence the name.

There are many sanctioning bodies for modifieds, each specifying different body styles and engine sizes. The sanctioning bodies are grouped in Asphalt Modified, Dirt Modified, Outlaw Modified, Super Modified and Scale Car categories. NASCAR, one of the most well-known Asphalt Modified sanctioning bodies, was instrumental in modified racing’s beginnings, dates back to 1949.

