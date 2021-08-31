Dirt Track Modified Stock Car Race in 1950’s San Francisco Bay Area Photo [210825-1]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Lines: Cinematic Autos
- Genres: Cars
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible from one collector to another with no rights given or implied. In most cases, we either own the copyright to an image or own the original source negative. We also print public domain images and use a variety of sources for them, never knowingly listing infringing material. It is our belief that those items are in the public domain and do not infringe anyone's copyright. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item immediately.
Dirt Track Modified Stock Car Race in 1950’s San Francisco Bay Area Photo.
Modified stock car racing is a type of automobile racing that involves custom-built vehicles pitted against each other on dirt-covered oval tracks. The sport was first established in the United States after World War II and was characterized early on by its participants’ modification of passenger cars in pursuit of higher speeds, hence the name.
There are many sanctioning bodies for modifieds, each specifying different body styles and engine sizes. The sanctioning bodies are grouped in Asphalt Modified, Dirt Modified, Outlaw Modified, Super Modified and Scale Car categories. NASCAR, one of the most well-known Asphalt Modified sanctioning bodies, was instrumental in modified racing’s beginnings, dates back to 1949.
Specifications
- Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
