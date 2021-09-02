Share Page Support Us
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Original Soundtrack Limited 2-LP Vinyl Edition

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Original Soundtrack Limited 2-LP Vinyl Edition
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Original Soundtrack Limited 2-LP Vinyl Edition
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Original Soundtrack Limited 2-LP Vinyl Edition
Vinyl
SKU: 210902-88490-1
Part No: MOND-133
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Mondo, in partnership with Back Lot Records is proud to present Michael Giacchino’s incredible soundtrack to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is some of the most fun we’ve had in the theaters this year. And Giacchino’s score – which returns more to his penned Jurassic World score than the John Williams’ cues that bridged the gap in the last film – is evocative of classic Universal horror, and haunted house movie scores, breaking from the pack of previous Jurassic scores. Much like the film itself, Giacchino creates a fun, fresh take on the music of the “Man creates Dinosaurs… Dinosaurs eat Man” series.

Special Features

  • Featuring original new artwork by JC Richard

Playlists

  • This Title Makes Me Jurassic
  • The Theropod Preservation Society
  • Maisie and the Island
  • March of the Wheatley Cavalcade
  • Nostalgia-saurus
  • Double-Cross to Bear
  • Lava Land
  • Keep Calm and Baryonyx
  • Go With The Pyroclastic Flow
  • Gyro Can You Go
  • Raiders of the Lost Isla Nublar
  • Volcano to Death
  • Operation Blue Blood
  • Jurassic Pillow Talk
  • How to Pick a Lockwood
  • Wilting It is
  • Shock and Auction
  • Thus Begins the Indo-Rapture
  • You Can Be So Hard-Headed
  • Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Free
  • There's Something About Maisie
  • World's Worst Bedtime Storyteller
  • Declaration of Indo-Pendence
  • To Free or Not to Free
  • The Neo-Jurassic
  • At Jurassic World's End Credits/Suite

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Material: 180-Gram Vinyl
