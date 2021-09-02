Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Original Soundtrack Limited 2-LP Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Alex Dower | BD Wong | Bryce Dallas Howard | Charlie Rawes | Chris Pratt | Daniella Pineda | Geraldine Chaplin | Honey Holmes | Isabella Sermon | James Cromwell | Jeff Goldblum | John Schwab | Justice Smith | Kevin Layne | Patrick Crowley | Peter Jason | Rafe Spall | Robert Emms | Sam Redford | Ted Levine | Toby Jones
- Directors: J.A. Bayona
- Project Name Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Composers Michael Giacchino
- Artists JC Richard
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Monsters | Science Fiction | Sequels
- Studios: Back Lot Records | Mondo
- Original Release Date: May 21, 2018
- Product Release Date: July 3, 2018
- Rating: PG-13
Mondo, in partnership with Back Lot Records is proud to present Michael Giacchino’s incredible soundtrack to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is some of the most fun we’ve had in the theaters this year. And Giacchino’s score – which returns more to his penned Jurassic World score than the John Williams’ cues that bridged the gap in the last film – is evocative of classic Universal horror, and haunted house movie scores, breaking from the pack of previous Jurassic scores. Much like the film itself, Giacchino creates a fun, fresh take on the music of the “Man creates Dinosaurs… Dinosaurs eat Man” series.
- Featuring original new artwork by JC Richard
- This Title Makes Me Jurassic
- The Theropod Preservation Society
- Maisie and the Island
- March of the Wheatley Cavalcade
- Nostalgia-saurus
- Double-Cross to Bear
- Lava Land
- Keep Calm and Baryonyx
- Go With The Pyroclastic Flow
- Gyro Can You Go
- Raiders of the Lost Isla Nublar
- Volcano to Death
- Operation Blue Blood
- Jurassic Pillow Talk
- How to Pick a Lockwood
- Wilting It is
- Shock and Auction
- Thus Begins the Indo-Rapture
- You Can Be So Hard-Headed
- Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Free
- There's Something About Maisie
- World's Worst Bedtime Storyteller
- Declaration of Indo-Pendence
- To Free or Not to Free
- The Neo-Jurassic
- At Jurassic World's End Credits/Suite
- Number of Discs: 2
- Material: 180-Gram Vinyl
