Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Original Soundtrack Limited 2-LP Vinyl Edition

Mondo, in partnership with Back Lot Records is proud to present Michael Giacchino’s incredible soundtrack to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is some of the most fun we’ve had in the theaters this year. And Giacchino’s score – which returns more to his penned Jurassic World score than the John Williams’ cues that bridged the gap in the last film – is evocative of classic Universal horror, and haunted house movie scores, breaking from the pack of previous Jurassic scores. Much like the film itself, Giacchino creates a fun, fresh take on the music of the “Man creates Dinosaurs… Dinosaurs eat Man” series.

Special Features

Featuring original new artwork by JC Richard

Playlists

This Title Makes Me Jurassic

The Theropod Preservation Society

Maisie and the Island

March of the Wheatley Cavalcade

Nostalgia-saurus

Double-Cross to Bear

Lava Land

Keep Calm and Baryonyx

Go With The Pyroclastic Flow

Gyro Can You Go

Raiders of the Lost Isla Nublar

Volcano to Death

Operation Blue Blood

Jurassic Pillow Talk

How to Pick a Lockwood

Wilting It is

Shock and Auction

Thus Begins the Indo-Rapture

You Can Be So Hard-Headed

Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Free

There's Something About Maisie

World's Worst Bedtime Storyteller

Declaration of Indo-Pendence

To Free or Not to Free

The Neo-Jurassic

At Jurassic World's End Credits/Suite

